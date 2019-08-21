Trip Advisor

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Police: Man broke into Taylor Swift’s home, took off shoes
Top Stories
Man charged, accused of sexually assaulting teen on bike path
44K emergency call buttons recalled
Day One denounces ‘MeToo’ at-home rape kits
Body found near North Smithfield High School
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The Mel Robbins Show
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RI communities fear costs as over 10,000 students apply for charter schools
Top Stories
Compliance spotty for nearly decade-old law aimed at battling bullies
Top Stories
Nesi’s Notes: Aug. 31
Providence teacher vacancies climb ahead of 1st day
RI budget surplus comes in $3.7M higher than forecast
Police oversight board reviewing gang database policy
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
44K emergency call buttons recalled
Top Stories
Calls for change after photo embarrasses RI’s medical transport provider
Top Stories
Coventry mom ‘so angry’ over school bus stop at sex offender’s home
RI’s medical transport provider ‘appalled’ by photo of child riding on floor
RI electricity bills to increase 8% this winter
Choking risk prompts recall of 6M kids water bottles
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
RI’s Rocco Baldelli returns to Fenway as Twins manager
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Matt Gacioch, Tiverton
Dr. Paul Fadale Joins Morey Hershgordon on Sunday Night Sports Wrap
New England Nation Game Picks: Season Prediction
New England Nation Roundtable: Season Preview
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
WPRI 12 begins daily broadcasts of national anthem
Top Stories
Quick Bites: Uncle Tony’s
Top Stories
Newsmakers 8/30/2019: Congressman Jim Langevin
Quick Bites: Pizzeria Romano
Newsmakers 8/23/2019: Scott Lang; Kennedy vs. Markey
Quick Bites: Chapel Grille
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Getting creative with DIY Artwork Hangers
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Baklava
Modern choices and approaches to keeping your teeth healthy
How to avoid ‘helicopter parenting’
Webster Bank offers keys to smart investment planning
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Providence County
Trip Advisor
Needham Police: Westport man died in ‘industrial accident’
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 - A Burning Controversy
A Burning Controversy: Are burn pits affecting the health of service members?
A Burning Controversy: A Soldier’s Story
A Burning Controversy: Battling the Burn
A Burning Controversy: Help At Home
More A Burning Controversy
Don't Miss
East Greenwich restaurant debuts ‘doggie menu’ for man’s best friend
Teen battling cancer enlivened by Jonas Brothers’ visit
You can now stay in the beach house where ‘Jersey Shore’ was filmed
VIDEO: Bear assaults “Piper” the pony
Goose and miniature horse looking for forever home together
Woman seeks owner of class ring reeled in off Portsmouth coast
Seals nursed back to health return to the ocean
Target 12
Live Cams