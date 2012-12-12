Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
RI has a chance of keeping 2 US House seats, experts say
Top Stories
NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve
Fatal fire reignites concerns over New Bedford’s station blackouts
Woman sues Epstein estate, says she was 14 during encounter
Fall River discount store to close in the new year following owners’ retirement
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Review of RI Veterans Home could lead to more budget cuts
Top Stories
Tragedy sparks law for mental health awareness
Top Stories
Homelessness falling in RI, but unsheltered at highest level since 2013
Prospective marijuana dispensary: Lottery system not good for patients
RI rejects applications for controversial $42M incentive program
Westerly suspected killer threatened murder-suicide in the past
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
Top Stories
Not a winner: What to expect when returning unwanted gifts
Top Stories
Financial deadlines to consider before the end of the year
This year, Call 12 For Action recovered thousands of dollars for local consumers
Counterfeits on Amazon cost Warren bird feeder business $1.5M
Ross-Simons invests $6.2M in Cranston’s Luca + Danni
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
NEN Roundtable: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Top Stories
NEN Keys To The Game: Dolphins at Patriots
NEN Inside The Locker Room: Matt LaCosse
NEN Game Picks: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Watch ‘Game Day Live’ before Patriots/Dolphins on Sunday
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Top Stories
Watch: Street Stories Christmas Special
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/20/2019: Bishop Thomas Tobin
Watch Now: It’s OK Not to Be OK
Parents Behaving Badly
Newsmakers 12/13/2019: Soccer exec Brett Johnson; Care New England CEO
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Christmas Movie Trivia!
Top Stories
Cocktails for Christmas morning
Holiday Memories From Rhode Show Favorites
Cookies For Any Occasion
RHODE EXTRA: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Times Square
NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Family heartbroken after Christmas decorations are stolen from brother’s grave
Student who saved classmates from shooting honored as Jedi
Construction of new Topgolf facility could begin as early as February
Twin primates to make debut at New Bedford zoo
Smithfield family’s Christmas wish granted
It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve
Homelessness falling in RI, but unsheltered at highest level since 2013