Top Stories
‘You’ve got to learn to accept it’: PC freshman returns home after uptick in cases
Top Stories
20 arrested on drug charges through Woonsocket Fentanyl Initiative
Video
Mnuchin and Powell on pandemic progress: US economy is improving, but still fragile
Video
Applications now being accepted for expanded Restore RI Grant Program
Video
State officials warn of extreme weather conditions impacting RI
Video
Top Stories
‘People are hurting’: RI pushes job training as unemployment payouts top $2 billion
Top Stories
Federal court to resume jury trials after nine-month hiatus
Video
Nesi’s Notes: Sept. 19
Substitute shortage could be a bigger problem in pandemic schooling
Video
12 Responds: Why are we being asked to return $9,800 in COVID-19 unemployment assistance?
Video
Top Stories
AP source: NFL fines 3 coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches
Top Stories
Andy Gresh joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the Seahawks win over the Patriots
Video
Fans, players rally around Patriots’ James White after father killed in crash
Video
Patriots lose to Seahawks, 35-30
Hendricken alum and Michigan standout Kwity Paye reacts to return of Big Ten football
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/18/2020: Mack, Mendes; Leader Filippi
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/10/2020: AG Neronha; Common Cause RI’s Marion
Video
Back to School Week begins on 12 News This Morning
Video
Newsmakers 9/4/2020: RI Primary Primer
Video
Behind the scenes look at the new WPRI 12 News studio
Video
Top Stories
Kicking off Small Business Week with Claudia Lombana
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Seafood Mac & Cheese
Video
Importance of Primary Care for Medicare Patients
Video
Open-Enrollment Helps from ‘The Budgetnista’
Video
In the Kitchen with Providence Oyster Bar
Video
Tim McLaughlin
State officials warn of extreme weather conditions impacting RI
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
‘You’ve got to learn to accept it’: PC freshman returns home after uptick in cases
Applications now being accepted for expanded Restore RI Grant Program
Video
20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
Video
‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
Video
RI back on CT, NY, NJ travel advisory lists; 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 92 new cases reported
Video
Mass. hospital readies PPE stockpile to prepare for possible second surge of COVID-19
Video
AP source: NFL fines 3 coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches
CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads
Resident of veterans home in Chelsea tests positive for a 2nd time
34 new COVID-19 cases found at PC as widespread testing continues
Video
URI quarantines sorority house after 3 members test positive for COVID-19
Video
Providence student cases send dozens into quarantine
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky
Watch: Bear cub tries to get into Colorado home
Video
Mattiello bill would allow alcohol with takeout through 2021
Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday
Curbside Comedy drives home laughs at a time when it can be hard to smile
Video
Buttonwood Park Zoo’s red panda cub to venture outdoors this weekend
Soldier surprises his kids with early homecoming at Missouri school
Video