The Weather Channel

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Facing difficult diagnosis, Tiverton boy finds strength in wish list
Top Stories
Police: Marijuana, homemade vape cartridges found inside Richmond home
Women caught on camera stealing $1.3K+ of clothing from Warwick Macy’s
Police search for men who robbed North Providence supermarket
Police: 2 men arrested during traffic stop caught with semi-automatic gun
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Raimondo looks to boost funding, charge residents more at RI Veterans Home
Top Stories
Raimondo eyes tax on real estate sales over $500K to fund affordable housing
Top Stories
RI GOP: Timing of unusual Convention Center audit ‘suspicious’
State police pot grow raid nabs tenants of property connected to former state rep
Convention Center hit with audit as House speaker’s friend put on leave
Artifacts, stolen decades ago and sold online, return to RI
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Top Stories
Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019
Top Stories
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Joining a gym in the new year? Make sure to read the fine print
Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
Not a winner: What to expect when returning unwanted gifts
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Red Sox players react to Alex Cora’s departure
Top Stories
Red Sox: Cora departure won’t force a Mookie Betts trade
Big Game Bound at 1 PM: Championship Sunday
Diallo scores 19 to lift Providence past St. John’s 63-58
After ousting Cora, Red Sox begin search for his replacement
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Target 12: Curriculum Controversy
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/10/2020: Leader Filippi; John Howell
Top Stories
Executive Suite 1/9/2020: InsureMyTrip
Newsmakers 1/3/2020: Political roundtable looks at 2020
Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Watch: Street Stories Christmas Special
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Bridge Celebrations and the New Color of the Year.
Top Stories
A winter oasis at Gurney’s in Newport
In the Kitchen: Scalloped Potato and Black Truffle Pizza
Rhody Roundup: secrets to a long & happy life
Tools to Make Your Home Projects Easy and Safe
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
The Weather Channel
Oops! The Weather Channel has a correction for ‘Jeopardy’
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Dry Frigid Tonight. Accumulating Snow Saturday Evening
Man charged with obstructing search for missing Cranston girl
Popular North Providence breakfast spot damaged in fire
Weather Alert: Dry Frigid Tonight. Accumulating Snow Saturday Evening
Women caught on camera stealing $1.3K+ of clothing from Warwick Macy’s
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Facing difficult diagnosis, Tiverton boy finds strength in wish list
Sustainable foods at center of new JWU degree program
Hopkinton koala lover, 8, raising money to aid animals affected by Australian bushfires
Colgate launches ‘breakthrough’ ready-to-recycle toothpaste tube
Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s
Artifacts, stolen decades ago and sold online, return to RI
Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear workshops in a few months