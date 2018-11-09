Sur La Table

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Woman hit by car while walking her dog in Cranston
Top Stories
Despite COVID-19 setbacks, WaterFire hopes to return to Providence this summer
RI man says he had to ‘jump through hoops’ to get COVID-19 test results
Video
Leckey makes six-figure TV ad buy in race for Kennedy seat
Video
Prov. police oversight board frustrated by lack of access to video in sergeant’s assault case
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Perspectives on Race
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Man sent 2 toll violations from New Jersey, but says he hasn’t left Rhode Island
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 made it easier to vote by mail, but is fraud easier too?
Video
Top Stories
Police say missing girl may be with Providence murder suspect
Video
New data shows fewer Rhode Islanders tested for COVID-19 than Raimondo touted
Video
RI test results delayed, as nationwide demand soars for COVID-19 lab work
Video
Lawmakers vote to presume all cancers in RI firefighters are caused by their job
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Con artists target families struggling through pandemic with new phishing scheme
Video
Top Stories
Hardware stores struggle to keep certain items in stock
Video
Top Stories
New check fraud scheme makes victims think they’ve won big
Video
Doctor: Leaving your child in a hot car can have deadly consequences
Video
BBB warns of fake check scheme targeting online resellers
Video
Dentists taking extra precautions to keep their patients safe throughout pandemic
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
John Baldwin wins the RIGA Jr. Amateur
Video
Top Stories
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come
Video
Andrew Benintendi will be key to Red Sox offense
Video
Brown football coach, athletic director, react to news of no Ivy League fall season
Video
Video Now: Brown Athletic Director Jack Hayes reacts to Ivy League canceling Fall sports
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/1/2020: PC’s Rev. Shanley; Bryant’s Machtley
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/26/2020: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green
Video
Top Stories
Watch: A Target 12 Undercover Investigation
Video
Newsmakers 6/19/2020: State Sen. Harold Metts
Video
Newsmakers 6/12/2020: Highlights from the Markey/Kennedy debate
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
The Animals Have Missed You
Video
Top Stories
Avoiding fraud in a COVID-19 world
Video
RHODE EXTRA: Exploring the Fun inside Dollywood
Video
Eye on RI: more local attractions reopening
Video
Customizable furniture & so much more!
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Virtual Home Show
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Sur La Table
Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Weather Alert: Tracking Fay, Flash Flood Watch Friday Afternoon into Saturday
Video
RI man says he had to ‘jump through hoops’ to get COVID-19 test results
Video
Police say missing girl may be with Providence murder suspect
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
RI reports 3 more deaths among COVID-19 patients, 50 new cases
Video
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Despite COVID-19 setbacks, WaterFire hopes to return to Providence this summer
Video
RI man says he had to ‘jump through hoops’ to get COVID-19 test results
Video
Mass. reports another 25 COVID-19 deaths; contact tracing effort scaled back
WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible
Sunscreen dispensers at RI state beaches, parks now touch-free
New Bedford’s cultural industry marks reopening; mayor hopes it will boost business
Video
Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?
URI: SAT/ACT test scores optional for spring, fall admission in 2021
RI small businesses frustrated, say more relief money needs to be distributed quickly
Video
RI reports 3 more deaths among COVID-19 patients, 50 new cases
Video
Trump argues high COVID-19 cases due to testing, experts largely disagree
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Four great white sharks detected off Block Island coast
EPA approves 2 Lysol products as first disinfectants that kill COVID-19
You may get to see a new comet with only the naked eye
A life-saving secret for a cousin in need
Video
103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
Video
Red panda cub born at Buttonwood Park Zoo
Video
Cranston man runs across RI, raises thousands for Nonviolence Institute