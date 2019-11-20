St. Luke's Hospital

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Coronavirus
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Arsonist sentenced to prison for setting fire to 2 occupied homes
Top Stories
Ex-Gov. Blagojevich released from prison after Trump pardon
Raimondo on Bloomberg: ‘He has learned from his mistakes’
Video
AP Source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets
‘It’s become a nightmare’: Neighbors of Cranston mulch company unleash barrage of complaints on city leaders
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
9 now running to replace Kennedy – all from Brookline, Newton
Video
Top Stories
Neighbors decry Cranston mulch company shielded by 2013 law
Video
Top Stories
Nearly half of Warwick City Council now has relatives working for city
Video
Sen. Reed: There are ‘serious issues’ at the RI Veterans Home
RI electricity bills could decrease 15% this summer
Video
Rhode Island government still using typewriters and microfiche
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Recalled ceiling fans may eject blades
Top Stories
Smoothie kits recalled due to potential listeria contamination
Top Stories
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
Peanut butter recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Infant carriers recalled because baby can fall out
AG, National Grid warn of surge in imposter scams
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Bryant upsets NEC-leading Merrimack, 61-52
Video
Top Stories
Eric Rueb of the ProJo breaks down the latest in Rhode Island high school hoops
Video
Portsmouth tops Barrington in a thriller, 67-64
Video
North Kingstown tops Coventry, 53-45
Video
Brown tops Sacred Heart, 20-7 in Men’s Lacrosse
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Surviving a Stroke: Caroline’s Story
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/14/2020: Neil Steinberg; political roundtable
Video
Top Stories
Target 12: Inside the RI Veterans Home
Video
Newsmakers 2/7/2020: Mike Bloomberg; political roundtable
Video
Executive Suite 2/6/2020: UnitedHealthcare of New England
Video
Newsmakers 1/31/2020: RI Convention Center’s McCarvill; Sen. Pearson
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie
Video
Top Stories
A “Sweater” Sectional!
Video
RHODE EXTRA: Meet Aimee Mandeville, ‘Remarkable Women’ finalist
Video
Meeting the ‘Remarkable Women’ finalists: Aimee Mandeville
Video
Washington Trust Feeds Families for 20 Years
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke’s nurses: Closure of Tobey maternity ward has led to understaffing, low morale
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Hidden History: Black History Month
UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit
Video
Hidden History: The brutal tackle that changed the face of football
Video
Hidden History: Raising a hymn
Video
Hidden History: June Bacon-Bercey, a pioneer for women in Meteorology
Video
More Black History Month
Stories Trending Now
Rain Showers And Fog Tonight
Video
Neighbors decry Cranston mulch company shielded by 2013 law
Video
Report: Memorial Hospital closure limited access to care, crippled neighboring ER
Video
RIDOT permanently closes Tobey Street on-ramp in Providence
Video
Lawmaker denying her involvement in ‘war of words’ at State House
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Video
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Taunton baseball player goes viral with touching tribute to his dad
Video
North Smithfield seniors raising money for statewide Unity Ball
Video
Autism Awareness seatbelt covers now available in Massachusetts
Video
Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies
Video
Pascoag firefighter honored with memorial bench on 2nd anniversary of his death
Video
Thirty-six gunshots at point-blank range not enough to knock out local boxer
Video
Eyewitness News anchor Caroline Goggin honored at ‘Go Red For Women’ event
Video