Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Time-lapse: Snow squall moving through Providence
Top Stories
Police: Suspects entered home while residents slept
6 big questions ahead of Democrats’ final debate of 2019
Weather Alert: Icy Spots & Frigid Temperatures
Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Warwick council, mayor accused of ‘ramming’ through ‘flawed’ firefighter contract
Top Stories
Raimondo ‘disappointed’ with management of RI Veterans Home
Top Stories
Letter: Paré didn’t promote would-be fire chief to protect his own salary
RI Senate president opposes marijuana legalization in 2020
Facing deficit, RI Veterans Home eyes estates of residents who died there
Feds want plan for Gordon Fox to repay $94K
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Counterfeits on Amazon cost Warren bird feeder business $1.5M
Top Stories
Ross-Simons invests $6.2M in Cranston’s Luca + Danni
Top Stories
ACLU sues RI over alleged UHIP-related food stamp violations
FTC reminds social media influencers to disclose business deals to followers
Senators push for automatic shutoffs in keyless cars
Whitehouse: Make airlines limit ‘ridiculous’ fees
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
3 Patriots selected to join AFC Pro Bowl squad
Top Stories
Special day for local athletes signing national letters of intent
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Bills
Terry Francona’s 2 stolen World Series rings recovered
PC continues to struggle; falling to Florida, 83-51
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Watch Now: It’s OK Not to Be OK
Top Stories
Parents Behaving Badly
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/13/2019: Soccer exec Brett Johnson; Care New England CEO
Governor, RI Broadcasters to air ‘It’s OK not to be OK’ special program tonight
Target 12: Cafeteria Concerns
Newsmakers 12/6/2019: Jesse Mermell; soccer in Pawtucket
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Holiday Style: Mad for plaid!
Top Stories
Make your web presence count
In the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cake
These Are a Few Of Our Favorite Things: Day 1
Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
2
of
/
2
snow squall
Time-lapse: Snow squall moving through Providence
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Holiday Programs on CBS
CBS announces holiday special schedule
More Entertainment
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Girl, 17, steals plane, crashes it into nearby building, Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport officials say
Boston man allegedly stole truck containing $10K of lobsters
Gift collection expected to brighten holiday for RI kids
Goldfish releases 2 new veggie flavors
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in RI, jackpot climbs to $372 million
East Providence Police ‘taking a break’ from Live PD
25 years later, Mariah Carey’s Christmas original is No.1