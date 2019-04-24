Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Phase 2 of Newport Pell Bridge rehab project to begin next week
Top Stories
Day One offers insight on keeping kids safe on social media
Suspects sought in Emerald Square, Providence Place shopliftings
Water Wizz of Westerly closing for good at end of summer
Providence cemetery now offering eco-friendly burials
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
East Greenwich officer accused in sex video cyberstalking case ordered to stay away from accuser
Top Stories
RI police used ‘red flag’ gun law 21 times in first year
Top Stories
Mass shootings cast light on hate-fueled incidents in RI, nation
No plea talks yet in kidnapping case against Providence man
Why one building in Providence has its own ‘unique’ ZIP code
Providence Water employee claims she reported fraud years before police probe
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
IRS: Thousands of virtual currency users ‘on notice’ to pay back taxes
Top Stories
Pricey water line repairs spark ownership dispute
Top Stories
Homeowner frustrated by revamped RI contractors’ board
New law seeks to protect Rhode Islanders who shop around for electricity
DEM: Avoid shellfish from Point Judith, Winnapaug Ponds
How to find out if your info was hacked in the Equifax breach
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
High School Football
Top Stories
Patriots backup QBs trying to find roles with team
Top Stories
Chris Merritt bringing new intensity to Bryant football
Double O.T. Ep. 118 – Brady’s house, Brady’s contract, Pats Lions preseason, Celtics vs Red Sox disappointment
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen put home on market
Watch Patriots preseason games on The CW Providence
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Watch Patriots preseason games on The CW Providence
Top Stories
Tonight at 5: Red Flag Warning
Top Stories
Newsmakers 8/2/2019: PPAC’s Lynn Singleton
Executive Suite 8/1/2019: Siren Marine
What you need to know about re-scanning your TV for over-the-air viewing
Newsmakers 7/26/2019: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Fall housing market outlook
Top Stories
Do you know 90210?
Unreeling the 2019 Flickers’ RI International Film Fest
Same day spinal surgery right here in RI
In the Kitchen: Lobster Tacos
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Showcase
Developer dumps plan to turn old cinema into pot cultivation facility
12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In
Cold Case Cards: All In – DNA Changing the Game
Cold Case Cards: All In – Cases Closed
Cold Case Cards: All In – Inside the Task Force
Cold Case Cards: All In – Is It Ever Too Hopeless?
More Cold Case Cards All In
Don't Miss
Day One offers insight on keeping kids safe on social media
Deputies say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Florida teen with Down syndrome being featured in ad campaign
The Princeton Review: URI #3 for smoking most marijuana
Police: Bus driver arrested after locking woman in luggage compartment
No plane required: Indoor skydiving facility coming to Patriot Place
The mystery of Lizzie Borden is alive and well on its 127th anniversary
Target 12
Live Cams