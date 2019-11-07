shawny smith

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Democrats argue ‘right matters’ in Trump impeachment trial
Top Stories
“Super Shawny” about to cross Philadelphia off his bucket list
Top Stories: Friday, January 24
Fiery explosion rocks Houston neighborhood
Massachusetts confirms first pediatric flu-related death of season
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Mattiello cancels controversial audit after board votes not to comply
Top Stories
Mattiello cancels controversial audit after top RI House Republican sues
Top Stories
House Oversight calls for review of embattled R.I. Veterans Home
Cannabis growers decry Mattiello-Ruggerio bill as death knell
RI keeps no record of who has ‘Blue Cards’ to legally buy handguns
Seven ‘distressed communities’ would see aid cut under Raimondo budget
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Baby strollers recalled due to injury risk
Top Stories
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Top Stories
Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Joining a gym in the new year? Make sure to read the fine print
Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Former Pats WR Brown turns himself in to FL police
Top Stories
North Smithfield tops Woonsocket, 51-44 in girls hoops
Bryant tops Wagner, 79-58
Bloom: Red Sox won’t rush to have manager by spring training
Rhode Island’s Chris Iannetta looking forward to spring training with Yankees
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
After the Grammys: Attacking Cyber Attacks
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/17/2020: Speaker Mattiello
Top Stories
Target 12: Curriculum Controversy
Newsmakers 1/10/2020: Leader Filippi; John Howell
Executive Suite 1/9/2020: InsureMyTrip
Newsmakers 1/3/2020: Political roundtable looks at 2020
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup: Music Mania
Top Stories
Let’s Escape the Cold
In the Kitchen: Gin & Ginger Shrimp
Eye on RI: fight night returns
TV Maitre d’ Back for 2020
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
shawny smith
“Super Shawny” about to cross Philadelphia off his bucket list
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Pet spa owner accused of animal cruelty, assault
Fiery explosion rocks Houston neighborhood
Dry Skies Today, Rain Likely Saturday Afternoon/Night
Advocates rally for 2nd Amendment rights after gun control bills reintroduced
Former Pats WR Brown turns himself in to FL police
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Central Falls native Viola Davis gives back to her alma mater
Dighton boy, 5, meets bone marrow donor in Florida
Good Samaritans, officers rescue 2 boys from Taunton River
Board of Elections to launch competition for redesign of ‘I Voted’ stickers
RI health officials monitoring efforts to contain ‘coronavirus’
Massachusetts student finalist in contest to name next Mars rover
Actor Will Smith goes undercover as Lyft driver in Miami