shake shop

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Motorcycle, car collide in Providence
Video
Top Stories
Giving Back: Pay It Forward Program ‘Empowering’ Positivity
Video
Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
RI face-covering order takes effect, but some police departments may not enforce
Video
Shares rise on talk of more relief for US as job losses soar
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: It’s Good News!
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
‘Everybody’s sick’: How COVID-19 is affecting poor RI neighborhoods
Video
Top Stories
Providence fires DPW official who filed complaint against councilman
Top Stories
RI halts unemployment benefits for many amid federal fraud probe
Video
2 residents of RI Veterans Home die after contracting COVID-19
Video
Elorza plans possible furloughs to balance new city budget
Will RI need $34 million field hospitals, costing $1 million per month to rent?
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Doctor: Don’t go out and buy a pulse oximeter to check for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
BBB warns of uptick in ‘Animal Crossing’ scams
Top Stories
‘They’re the backbone’: Pawtucket mayor asks residents to support small businesses
Video
AG Neronha: Debt collectors can’t go after your stimulus check
Video
AG’s office helping consumers dealing with COVID-19 cancellations
Video
Family looking for answers as nursing home resident battles COVID-19
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Bishop Hendricken DE Jason Onye commits to Notre Dame
Video
Top Stories
Double O.T. Ep 147 – Patriots 2020 Schedule breakdown and predictions
Audio
Patriots release 2020 schedule
Video
Massachusetts golf courses allowed to reopen under new restrictions
Video
Major sports leagues close to figuring out how to return
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/1/2020: Congressman David Cicilline
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/24/2020: Impact of pandemic on nursing homes
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/17/2020: RI Dept. of Administration Dir. Brett Smiley
Video
Newsmakers 4/10/2020: Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Ted Nesi
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Spring Essentials to Add to Your Shopping List
Top Stories
Rhody Deal: Sam’s New York System
Video
RI Realtors committed to helping others
Video
Virtual training and services at Dogtopia
Video
RHODE EXTRA: Pawsitively Helpful Apps for Your Pup
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
Live Now
Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
shake shop
Giving Back: Pay It Forward Program ‘Empowering’ Positivity
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
RI face-covering order takes effect, but some police departments may not enforce
Video
China, S. Korea see new virus cases as world lockdowns ease
Trump ‘not sure we even have a choice’ on reopening states
Gyms in RI, Mass. must wait to reopen, leaving owners frustrated
Video
Rare inflammatory condition affects some kids with COVID-19
Video
RI newlyweds both working on the front lines of the pandemic
Video
Commerce RI: Retailers can accept cash, need to have a plan before reopening
Video
‘Everybody’s sick’: How COVID-19 is affecting poor RI neighborhoods
Video
Doctor: Don’t go out and buy a pulse oximeter to check for COVID-19
Video
Información de coronavirus para el jueves, 7 de Mayo
Video
Expert: RI’s unemployment rate could hit 20% as pandemic devastates economy
Video
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
RI face-covering order takes effect, but some police departments may not enforce
Video
Turning Cloudy with Rain by This Evening
Video
18 new deaths in RI; stay-at-home order lifts Saturday
Video
RI halts unemployment benefits for many amid federal fraud probe
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Author says prequel to ‘Twilight’ series will arrive Aug. 4
Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic
Video
Strange sight in sky caught on Newport camera
Video
RI nurse returns home after 3 weeks working at NYC hospital
Video
Century of life, laughter and loss brings cards from across the country
Video
Rustic Drive-In planning to reopen, may host graduations
Video
After weeks at sea, URI’s research ship returned to a different world
Video