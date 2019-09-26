Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
‘The Prince of Providence’ has record-breaking run at Trinity Rep
Top Stories
Martinez declines to opt out of contract, stays with Red Sox
Rudy Boesch, early fan favorite on ‘Survivor,’ dies at 91
World War II veteran, 100, honored decades later for his service
RIDOT: We’re ready for winter
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Leaders alarmed as abuse reports from Providence schools top 400 a year
Top Stories
RI ‘believes’ it met federal deadline to clear food stamp backlog
Top Stories
Report: E-bikes and scooters made 450K trips in Prov. before summer exits
Over 10,000 RI students in charter schools for first time
State: Applications for controversial $42M incentive program incomplete
RI races to meet Oct. 31 deadline to eliminate food stamp backlog
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Tesla Trouble: Homeowners say they’ve waited months for solar repairs
Top Stories
RI ‘believes’ it met federal deadline to clear food stamp backlog
Top Stories
Dozens of vegetable products recalled over listeria concern
RI races to meet Oct. 31 deadline to eliminate food stamp backlog
Letter: RI lists some food stamp users’ income as $1
Feds warn retailers to stop selling illegal costume contact lenses
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Mike Martin joins Ruthie Polinsky to preview the Brown Men’s Basketball team’s upcoming season
Top Stories
Martinez declines to opt out of contract, stays with Red Sox
Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Jackson and Ravens 37-20
East Greenwich, Lincoln School, and Pilgrim capture field hockey state championships
Bryant’s Jared Grasso joins Ruthie Polinsky on the Sports Wrap to preview the upcoming season
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Target 12: Disturbing Trend
Top Stories
Newsmakers 11/1/2019: Jake Auchincloss; mayoral elections preview
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/25/2019: RWU president; IGT deal
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Jocelyn McCready?
Debuting today: 12 on 12 – The secret FBI tapes that exposed the mob
Target 12: Lost Lotto
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Chilean Sea Bass and Caprese Risotto
Top Stories
Northpointe Bank and RI Housing team up for success
City of Providence searching for Christmas Trees
The importance of staying connected with your child’s school
Celebrity beauty expert shares seasonal beauty secrets
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Rome
Bishop Tobin in Rome to meet with Pope Francis
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Pilot killed after plane nosedives into New Bedford cemetery
Dry, Cool This Evening
Leaders alarmed as abuse reports from Providence schools top 400 a year
Family mourns victim of deadly Seekonk accident
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
12 on 12 Digital Original: A Burning Controversy
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Wishlist fulfilled: Donors foot bill for classroom supplies in schools across RI
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Biz owner uses spice of his past for his future
McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Suspect in Dartmouth arrested for being ‘too darn cute’
Ghouls on parade at Meeting Street
Science Says: How daylight saving time affects health