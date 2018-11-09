RI Coronavirus Response

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
What to know about child care help in RI during the COVID-19 crisis
Video
Top Stories
Hundreds of RI small businesses seeking financial assistance amid COVID-19 closures
LIVE NOW: Spain’s coronavirus deaths leap; Prince Charles now infected
Video
R.I. has 132 cases of COVID-19; Federal money coming to state
Video
Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Hundreds of RI small businesses seeking financial assistance amid COVID-19 closures
Top Stories
Low testing capacity frustrates RI patients worried about coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
RI, MA, CT finding coronavirus in 40- to 60-year-olds most frequently
RIC students, employees claim they were not told about COVID-19 case
RI’s unemployment rate on track to top Great Recession levels
Video
RIC dorm resident tests positive for COVID-19
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
How to avoid scams that play on coronavirus fears
Top Stories
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for virus, complex shut
Top Stories
Double O.T. Ep. 132 – Tom Brady introduced as QB of Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Audio
Tom Brady reflects on breakup with Patriots during Bucs introductory press conference
Video
Reaction to Olympics postponement, and why the decision took so long
Video
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Top Stories
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
Newsmakers 2/28/2020: What you need to know about coronavirus in RI
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Wellness gadgets to lower anxiety
Video
Top Stories
Checking in With Will
Video
How the R.I. Foundation is helping nonprofits
Video
Online resources for parents from a social media expert
Video
Checking in With Will
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health director update on coronavirus response
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 3 p.m. Update
2
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.
RI Coronavirus Response
R.I. has 132 cases of COVID-19; Federal money coming to state
Video
18 new cases of COVID-19 in RI; Raimondo offers child care options
Video
RI tops 100 coronavirus cases; all air travelers will have to self-quarantine
Video
Raimondo stressing patience as students begin remote learning
Video
83 total COVID-19 cases in RI; Gov. orders additional business closures
Video
More RI Coronavirus Response Headlines
66 total COVID-19 cases in RI; Gov urges people to stay home
Video
Rhode Island up to 54 COVID-19 cases; National Guard fully activated
Video
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
11 more COVID-19 cases in RI; Raimondo aiming to avoid ‘shelter in place’ order
Video
In effort to keep everyone home, Raimondo orders insurers to cover all telehealth appointments
Video
RI now has 33 cases of coronavirus; schools will be closed 2 more weeks
Video
Raimondo: New aid for businesses, nonprofits available; RI coronavirus case count rises to 23
Video
RI up to 21 coronavirus cases; no more dine-in food service, Providence Place to close
Video
No new coronavirus cases in RI; child care centers to close
Video
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
What to know about child care help in RI during the COVID-19 crisis
Video
Hundreds of RI small businesses seeking financial assistance amid COVID-19 closures
R.I. has 132 cases of COVID-19; Federal money coming to state
Video
Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic
RI Air Show canceled over coronavirus concerns
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020
Video
Reed: $1.25B, rebate checks coming to RI as part of huge virus rescue bill
Video
Stocks wobble as Wall Street downshifts from historic rally
DMV begins screening visitors before allowing entry
Video
Plastic bags temporarily approved for use in Boston stores
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for virus, complex shut
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
R.I. has 132 cases of COVID-19; Federal money coming to state
Video
Reed: $1.25B, rebate checks coming to RI as part of huge virus rescue bill
Video
18 new cases of COVID-19 in RI; Raimondo offers child care options
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Lifespan confirms ‘small’ number of employees have COVID-19
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
New website helps Rhode Islanders support small businesses affected by coronavirus outbreak
Video
Photographer hopes free family snapshots can give small businesses a needed boost
Video
Westport teachers miss their students, and they’re not afraid to show it
Video
Contracting business on donating pandemic supplies: ‘It is our civic duty’
Video
Photos: Its National Puppy Day!
Party not an option, family surprises 92-year-old with birthday parade
Video
RI resident is leading the charge for MLB players to donate blood
Video