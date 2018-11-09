Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
RI retailers forced to close because of COVID-19 shift to online sales
Top Stories
15 cases of coronavirus in RI nursing homes
Video
RI man who relies on home care facing instability amid pandemic
Video
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
Video
RICAS, SAT tests canceled for K-12 students in Rhode Island
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Employee at RI Vets Home tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Drive-through COVID-19 testing at college campuses to begin Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Pawtucket nursing home has 6 residents with COVID-19
Video
Liquor stores? Gun shops? Here are the essential businesses that can stay open in RI
Video
Two dozen Providence police staff being monitored after contact with sick officer
Influx of NY moms causing concern at Women & Infants
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
How to avoid scams that play on coronavirus fears
Top Stories
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
URI lands transfer Malik Martin, brother of Rhody great Hassan
Video
Top Stories
URI gets three transfers including Mitchell twins and Malik Martin
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021
Double O.T. Ep: 134 – L.A. Rams assistant coach and R.I. native Liam Coen
Audio
Croswell Excited to join Friars
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
United Way of RI launches 401 Gives
Video
Top Stories
How to de-stress with the kids at home
Video
Finding Success While Working from Home
Video
In the Kitchen: Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta
Video
Ideas for outdoor play
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles
Rhode Island DMV extends deadline for license, registration renewals
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI retailers forced to close because of COVID-19 shift to online sales
15 cases of coronavirus in RI nursing homes
Video
RI man who relies on home care facing instability amid pandemic
Video
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
Video
RICAS, SAT tests canceled for K-12 students in Rhode Island
Video
Coronavirus Concerns: One-on-one with Gov. Raimondo on RI’s COVID-19 response
Video
RI Lottery prizes now must be redeemed by mail
URI certified to make hand sanitizer to help meet high demand
Q&A: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
Pawtucket offering low-interest emergency loans for small businesses
Six Flags New England delays opening until mid-May
Rhode Island DMV extends deadline for license, registration renewals
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
Q&A: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
RI schools to stay closed through April; big spike in COVID-19 cases, 4th death
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Liquor stores? Gun shops? Here are the essential businesses that can stay open in RI
Video
Most out-of-state drivers stopped in RI are just passing through, police say
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
‘Knock it off’: Gift shop selling shirts promoting Raimondo’s COVID-19 catchphrase
Sing-a-longs keep Providence neighborhood connected during unprecedented times
Video
‘Shopping Angels’ delivering basic needs to RI’s most vulnerable
Video
It’s Good News: Virtual stage keeps musician playing through crisis
Video
‘Baby Shark’ earworm reworked for the coronavirus outbreak
Video
‘It’s more important than ever’: Local tradition shines bright amid dark times
Video
Local mom gives fun tips for staying in with your kids
Video