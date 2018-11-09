Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely
Top Stories
At least 5 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
Boston hospital shares success of first COVID-19 patient treated with plasma
Video
Giving Back: Pre-School Teacher Goes The Distance To Show Students They’re Missed
Providence business implementing thermal scan technology to detect fevers
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
How COVID-19 could kill more than half of RI’s restaurants
Video
Top Stories
Violent crime in Providence down 53% during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
12 Responds: Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
Video
RI Hospital owner Lifespan lost $76 million in March; no salary for CEO
Video
‘It’s pretty scary’: Nurse on COVID-19 crisis and possible surge
Video
12 Responds: DLT explains new UI website, says it will speed up claims
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Better Business Bureau warns of new scam targeting digital wallet app users
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland funeral home offers safe way for families to mourn
Video
Top Stories
Small businesses struggling as federal loan programs dry up
Video
How the YMCA continues to serve members and the community through the COVID-19 crisis
Video
Stimulus check scams seek to steal your money, personal data
Video
Debt collection scams on the rise, Better Business Bureau warns
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Long time Johnston Parks and Rec Director Dan Mazzulla dies
Top Stories
Watch: New England Nation Draft Special
Video
Red Sox stripped of draft pick, Cora suspended for 2020
Video
REPLAY: The Draft Top 1-10 Picks
Video
Former PC Friar Dickey Simpkins recounts his time with the dynasty Bulls
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/17/2020: RI Dept. of Administration Dir. Brett Smiley
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/10/2020: Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Ted Nesi
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/3/2020: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Disney Vacation Alternatives
Video
Top Stories
How Has the Pandemic Affected Pest Control
Video
Bottaro Law evolves and gives back
Video
Dunkin’ supports our heroes
Video
Keep that workout going from home
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
New England Nation Draft Special
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
2
of
/
2
preschool
Giving Back: Pre-School Teacher Goes The Distance To Show Students They’re Missed
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely
Boston hospital shares success of first COVID-19 patient treated with plasma
Video
Providence business implementing thermal scan technology to detect fevers
Video
‘Good Night Lights’ goes citywide to salute hospital workers, patients
Video
Care New England CEO: Crisis is ‘financially devastating’ to hospitals
Video
RI launches online COVID-19 ‘self-checker’ tool
Trump signs immigration order as part of pandemic crackdown
Watch: As coronavirus ravages nursing homes, feds hope to better track outbreak
Video
RI wedding vendor: ‘It feels as though we have been overlooked’ during pandemic
Video
Información de coronavirus para miércoles, 22 de Abril
Video
Pandemic won’t stop URI student from running his own marathon
Video
How COVID-19 could kill more than half of RI’s restaurants
Video
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
How COVID-19 could kill more than half of RI’s restaurants
Video
Quonset food processing plant has roughly 100 test positive for COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
10 more dead of COVID-19 in RI, 365 new cases; parks, beaches could reopen in May
Video
Not as Cool or as Windy Today
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Light Up Sturdy: First responders show appreciation for hospital staff
Video
Tow-truck drivers thank healthcare workers with convoy of gratitude
Video
RI project connecting COVID-19 patients with loved ones expands to other states
Video
Surprise for young philanthropist who surprises so many
Video
Watch: Portsmouth High School marching band goes virtual
Video
Pay It Forward: Coventry High School seniors use class funds to cater lunch for nurses, doctors
Video
Brown alum chats with Colbert from ISS before return to Earth
Video