Portmouth Fire Department

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Pack your patience: Phase 2 of Newport Pell Bridge project underway
Top Stories
Warren wows in Iowa as candidates’ sprint to caucuses begins
Family speaks about impact of living with EEE virus
Top Stories: Monday August 12, 2019
Red cross helping five residents after Providence fire
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Here’s why Victory Day is a holiday only in Rhode Island
Top Stories
Shots fired at house used by motorcycle gang
Top Stories
Board of Elections disputes report on RI election security
RI ‘red flag’ law not strong enough to win proposed federal grants
RI picking up more of the $656 million tab for UHIP
Report: RI voting system susceptible to hackers
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
PJs, snowmobiles, cookies on the recall list
Top Stories
RI picking up more of the $656 million tab for UHIP
Top Stories
Frustrated by changes, vice chair resigns from RI contractors’ board
IRS: Thousands of virtual currency users ‘on notice’ to pay back taxes
Pricey water line repairs spark ownership dispute
Homeowner frustrated by revamped RI contractors’ board
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Gillette Stadium offering free parking to ease congestion
Top Stories
Nick Friar joins the Sports Wrap to talk Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots
Barrington Little League team getting settled in Williamsport
Barrington wins New England regional, now heads to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Barrington Little League advances to regional final with win over Connecticut
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Tonight at 5: Inside the Crime Lab
Top Stories
Watch Patriots preseason games on The CW Providence
Top Stories
Tonight at 5: Red Flag Warning
Newsmakers 8/2/2019: PPAC’s Lynn Singleton
Executive Suite 8/1/2019: Siren Marine
What you need to know about re-scanning your TV for over-the-air viewing
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Easing back to school nerves
Top Stories
Finding the right home with Northpointe Bank
Roger Williams Park Zoo celebrates ‘World Elephant Day’!
Are you ready for fall childcare?
The Rhode Show Rewind: August 9
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Portmouth Fire Department
Boat catches fire under Newport Bridge Sunday
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In
Cold Case Cards: All In – DNA Changing the Game
Cold Case Cards: All In – Cases Closed
Cold Case Cards: All In – Inside the Task Force
Cold Case Cards: All In – Is It Ever Too Hopeless?
More Cold Case Cards All In
Don't Miss
Here’s why Victory Day is a holiday only in Rhode Island
Puppy rescued from Florida sewer
Addicted to social media? Help could be on the way
New Bedford animal control officer helps hundreds of dogs in Chernobyl
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Day One offers insight on keeping kids safe on social media
Target 12
Live Cams