Peter Ubertaccio

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Top Stories: Friday August 2, 2019
Top Stories
Tiverton crews investigate early morning house fire
Police investigate fire at Dighton auto auction
Trump says he’ll put 10% tariffs on remaining China imports
The Latest: Trump tears into Democrats at raucous rally
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Elorza: Custodial company will be ‘held accountable’ for schools
Top Stories
Accused con man named Crook back behind bars in Rhode Island
Top Stories
Veterans in abandoned mausoleum could be moved to Exeter, RI official says
IGT, Twin River contribute hundreds of thousands to Raimondo-led DGA
Extortion case against former RI state senator dropped
Providence leaders blame custodial company for mice in elementary school
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
New law seeks to protect Rhode Islanders who shop around for electricity
Top Stories
DEM: Avoid shellfish from Point Judith, Winnapaug Ponds
Top Stories
How to find out if your info was hacked in the Equifax breach
Facebook fined record $5B over alleged privacy violations
Suffocation hazard prompts recall of baby head supports
Airlines cut flights at T.F. Green Airport
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
High School Football
Top Stories
Barrington little leaguers to represent RI in New England Regionals
Top Stories
Patriots enter week 2 of training camp
Barrington Little League preps for New England tournament
Tom Brady talks at day six of Patriots training camp
Double O.T. Ep. 117 – Brady’s contract, Brady’s new physique, Patriots camp reviews
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Executive Suite 8/1/2019: Siren Marine
Top Stories
What you need to know about re-scanning your TV for over-the-air viewing
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/26/2019: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
The Cold Case Cards: Where is Katrina McVeigh?
Newsmakers 7/19/2019: Congressman David Cicilline
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Cynthia Kane?
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
RHODE EXTRA: The Cocktail Guru’s “Madeira Spritz”
Top Stories
The Newport Jazz Fest returns
Celebrating Int’l Beer Day with Cocktail Guru
Eye on RI: festival for seafood lovers
In the Kitchen: Charbroiled Delmonico Steak
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Robert F. Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter dies at family compound
Peter Ubertaccio
Newsmakers 11/18/2016: MA politics; marijuana legalization
12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In
Cold Case Cards: All In – DNA Changing the Game
Cold Case Cards: All In – Cases Closed
Cold Case Cards: All In – Inside the Task Force
Cold Case Cards: All In – Is It Ever Too Hopeless?
More Cold Case Cards All In
Don't Miss
Raccoon rescued from storm drain in Newton
Barrington little leaguers to represent RI in New England Regionals
‘Billions’ actor chosen to play late Mayor Buddy Cianci
VIDEO: 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth
Dog missing for 8 years reunited with Gatlinburg owner
Buddy Cianci portraits for sale after removal from Graduate Hotel
Is a ‘bulletproof backpack’ the new essential back to school item?
Target 12
Live Cams