News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Operation Heat: State police nab 21 in drug, weapons bust
Puppy rescued from Florida sewer
$22M Providence Pedestrian Bridge to officially open; supporters say it’s worth every penny
China issues top warning for strong typhoon nearing coast
Top Stories: Friday August 9, 2019
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
RI ‘red flag’ law not strong enough to win proposed federal grants
RI picking up more of the $656 million tab for UHIP
Report: RI voting system susceptible to hackers
Warning signs for barge included ‘rotted’ deck, years before it sank in Providence river
I-195 Commission extends deadline for Fane tower in Providence
Ed commissioner issues initial order to take over Providence schools
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
RI picking up more of the $656 million tab for UHIP
Frustrated by changes, vice chair resigns from RI contractors’ board
IRS: Thousands of virtual currency users ‘on notice’ to pay back taxes
Pricey water line repairs spark ownership dispute
Homeowner frustrated by revamped RI contractors’ board
New law seeks to protect Rhode Islanders who shop around for electricity
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
High School Football
Corey Wright Jr. brings back “Hoops over Violence”
Jakobi Meyers impressive as Patriots rout Lions 31-3
Barrington Little League falls to New Hampshire in regional semis
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
CES Boxing hosts final fight night of Summer at Twin River
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Tonight at 5: Inside the Crime Lab
Watch Patriots preseason games on The CW Providence
Tonight at 5: Red Flag Warning
Newsmakers 8/2/2019: PPAC’s Lynn Singleton
Executive Suite 8/1/2019: Siren Marine
What you need to know about re-scanning your TV for over-the-air viewing
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Brunching around RI with our TV Maitre d’
RHODE EXTRA: Get to Know Guest Co-Host Audrey McClelland
In the Kitchen: Huevos Rancheros with Carne Asada
On The Rhode: Experience all Federal Hill has to offer!
Important things to remember when buying a home
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Operation Heat
Operation Heat: State police nab 21 in drug, weapons bust
12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In
Cold Case Cards: All In – DNA Changing the Game
Cold Case Cards: All In – Cases Closed
Cold Case Cards: All In – Inside the Task Force
Cold Case Cards: All In – Is It Ever Too Hopeless?
More Cold Case Cards All In
Don't Miss
Puppy rescued from Florida sewer
Addicted to social media? Help could be on the way
New Bedford animal control officer helps hundreds of dogs in Chernobyl
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Day One offers insight on keeping kids safe on social media
Water Wizz of Westerly closing for good at end of summer
Target 12
Live Cams