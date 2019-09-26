Skip to content
officer involved shooting
Multiple agencies investigating after Cranston Police officer fires gun at suspect
Holiday Programs on CBS
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Stories Trending Now
Multiple agencies investigating after Cranston Police officer fires gun at suspect
Chief: Boy, 14, intended target of deadly Woonsocket shooting
Sunny, Colder This Weekend
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Merry and Bright: The best RI, Mass. holiday displays of 2019
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
RIDOT: Self-driving shuttles have seen ‘great ridership’ since service began
Searching for answers: Inside a secret meeting of RI’s Cold Case Task Force
Kid’s dream still running strong, 100,000 pairs of shoes later
Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box
Puppy with tail growing out of his head finds forever home with animal rescue that found him
Permanent hair dye, chemical straighteners may increase breast cancer risk
Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights