North Scituate

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
‘Knock it Off’ BBQ sauce the latest product to sport Raimondo’s COVID-19 catchphrase
Weekly car show begins its season under new guidelines
Video
Doctor stresses the importance of keeping kids active at home
Video
Providence to hold 11 online graduation ceremonies in late June
As beaches prepare to reopen, residents express concern over new restrictions
Video
Central Falls native Viola Davis donates meals to local health care workers
Video
Honeywell employee at mask-making factory tests positive for COVID-19
‘Everything they knew is gone’: Distance learning in a homeless shelter
Video
RI pension fund performed in top 5% during coronavirus market plunge
Video
Información de coronavirus para el miércoles 20 de mayo
Video
Fall River mayor on city’s COVID-19 response: ‘We’re actually really ahead of the curve’
Video
COVID-19 deaths top 6,000 in Mass.; Baker promotes workplace safety in Braintree
Video
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
6 more deaths, hospitalizations rise in RI; churches limited to 25% capacity
Video
Where we stand: Reopening RI and Mass.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Clear Chilly Tonight. Warmer Temperatures Next Few Days
Video
Reed seeks to extend $600-per-week unemployment boost through end of 2020
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
‘Knock it Off’ BBQ sauce the latest product to sport Raimondo’s COVID-19 catchphrase
Central Falls native Viola Davis donates meals to local health care workers
Video
It’s National Rescue Dog Day!
Westport celebrates oldest resident’s 104th birthday with classic car parade
Video
Bouncing back: Restaurant debuts ‘bumper tables’ amid virus
Video
Baby sloth born at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Video
Big Cat Rescue founder now selling coronavirus masks