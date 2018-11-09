nichole bonollo

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination
Top Stories
Stocks sink worldwide as coronavirus infections rise again
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm
Live
Newsfeed Now: Violent protests in Atlanta; Wrong order leads to violence at Sonic
Live
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: It’s Good News!
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Probable cause found in ‘retaliation’ claim after RIC diversity discussion
Video
Top Stories
12 Responds: Why can’t I get through to the DLT about my unemployment?
Video
Top Stories
Amid calls to defund, here’s how Providence police spend $86 million
Video
Here’s where coronavirus stands in RI, three months into the pandemic
Video
Family fighting for RI rental refund after canceling trip due to pandemic
Video
Prosecutor: Hells Angels president’s request for new judge ‘absurd and condescending’
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
How to detect a contact-tracing scam
Video
Top Stories
Family fighting for RI rental refund after canceling trip due to pandemic
Video
Top Stories
BBB: Pet-sitting scheme leaves victims on the hook for fake checks
Video
Don’t throw it out: Economic impact debit cards coming to 4 million Americans this week
Video
Online shopping surge may be causing delivery delays, UPS union rep says
Video
Postal service sees 25% increase in package deliveries during pandemic
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Top Stories
North Kingstown community mourns loss of legendary Dick Fossa
Video
North Kingstown Athletic Director Dick Fossa dies
Video
Providence’s Antone Gray back at home, thriving at Brown
Video
New Bedford’s Jared Shuster selected in 1st round of MLB Draft
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/12/2020: Highlights from the Markey/Kennedy debate
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/5/2020: Markey/Kennedy debate preview; RI news roundup
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/29/2020: AG Peter Neronha
Video
Newsmakers 5/22/2020: US Sen. Ed Markey
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Cox Communication “One Call a Day”
Video
Top Stories
Hasbro Children’s Hospital: “Fund-A-Need”
Video
RHODE EXTRA: Unified Through Artwork
Video
Biking for Bars 20-mile charity ride
Video
Father’s Day gift ideas
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Virtual Home Show
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
nichole bonollo
Stranger’s Kind Gesture Leads to New Friendship for Two Ladies
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Stocks sink worldwide as coronavirus infections rise again
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm
Live
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
WATCH: Health, diversity experts tackle racism on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
Video
Información de coronavirus para el viernes, 12 de Junio
Video
How to detect a contact-tracing scam
Video
Azar joins Baker on tour of Boston hospital
Video
Unidentified Bruin tests positive for virus
RI study finds 2.2% of population has COVID-19 antibodies
Video
84 new cases, 10 deaths; Raimondo encourages certain workers to get tested
Video
Stock markets pick up after heavy Wall Street rout
Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
Motorcyclist killed in Johnston crash
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Low Humidity, Dry Skies Next Few Days
Video
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
Reopening: Here’s what is open in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Statewide commencement special for Rhode Island Class of 2020 airs Monday night
Video
‘Diva’s Lemonade’ serves smiles along with fresh squeezed cold summer drinks
Video
Rhode Island is asked to strip ‘Plantations’ from true name
Video
Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones
Cranston senior virtually reaches goal of giving valedictorian speech
Video
VIDEO: 64K endangered turtles spotted on the edge of Great Barrier Reef
Video
Storefront murals now on display in Providence
Video