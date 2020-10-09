Newburyport

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021
Gallery
Top Stories
GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
Man arrested after police standoff, shelter-in-place order
Pandemic shrinks New Year’s resolution crowds at local gyms
Baker signs health care bill into law that codifies changes made amid pandemic
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Untraditional Holidays
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
Distance Learning Divide
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
12 Responds: Will I receive the $600 stimulus check if I owe child support?
Video
Top Stories
DLT Call Center receives nearly 15K calls in first hours of opening Monday
Video
Christmas is over, holiday shopping returns begin
Video
Hidden danger: Parents must be vigilant of button batteries in their kids’ new toys, doctor says
Video
Despite pandemic, RI sees record number of new businesses started in 2020
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Pats look to end season on positive note against woeful Jets
Top Stories
Special Olympian spreads message of love
Big Game Bound Week 17: Bills vs. Dolphins, Browns vs. Steelers, and Bears vs. Packers
Video
Interstate youth hockey competition ban across New England, NJ extended through end of Jan.
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/31/2020: Lt. Gov. Dan McKee
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/18/2020: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who killed Margaret Pizio?
Video
Newsmakers 12/11/2020: Congressman Joe Kennedy
Video
Newsmakers 12/3/2020: Citizens Bank CEO; week in review
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhode Show tries ‘hot chocolate bombs’!
Video
Top Stories
Christmas cocktails and mocktails
Video
Christmas memories from ‘The Rhode Show’ crew
Video
Dighton Rehoboth performs COVID concert
Video
A Visit From Santa
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
12 Local Gift Guide
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Remarkable Women
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Newburyport
Man arrested after police standoff, shelter-in-place order
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
12 Responds: Will I receive the $600 stimulus check if I owe child support?
Video
Rain with Brief Wintry Mix Tonight, Rain/Snow Possible Late Sun. into Mon.
Video
30 displaced following overnight apartment fire in Lincoln
Video
Proclamation Ale founder dies after battle with cancer
Video
Coventry Fire Department gets creative to keep 19-year-old tradition alive
12 on 12 Digital Originals
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
The War on Alzheimer’s: The challenges, the cost, and the quest for a cure
Video
Atypical Election: What to expect when you vote this November
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Pandemic shrinks New Year’s resolution crowds at local gyms
Baker signs health care bill into law that codifies changes made amid pandemic
US hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases
New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking nation’s 3rd confirmed case
Video
COVID FAQ’s answered: RIDOH medical director on vaccine, new variant
Video
‘This is serious,’ state Rep. Diaz says as she goes in for COVID-19 treatment
Video
RIDOH reminder: Social gatherings limited to those you live with
Video
145 employees at Washington Costco infected with COVID-19
Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, Part 1
Video
500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
Video
China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine as COVID-19 surges globally
Video
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game
Video
More Coronavirus
Don't Miss
Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021
Gallery
Coventry Fire Department gets creative to keep 19-year-old tradition alive
Dunkin’ introduces ‘Extra Charged Coffee’ with 20% more caffeine
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
5th-grader’s school project turns into mission to help dogs around the world
Video
Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year’s ball
Video