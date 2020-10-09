New Years Day

Skip to content
Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as tonight, Mnuchin says
Police: Cranston man shot, killed girlfriend’s son during ‘heated’ argument
Video
Quite Cold Tonight; Showers Arrive Late Week
Video
RI reports 1,095 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts & Interactive Data
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
The War on Alzheimer’s: The challenges, the cost, and the quest for a cure
Video
Atypical Election: What to expect when you vote this November
Video
Central Falls will be first RI population to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine
1st reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
Video
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
Video
RI reports 1,095 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths
Video
Two Narragansett police officers test positive for coronavirus
Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 tried to silence the entertainment industry
Video
Tribes try to shield elders and their knowledge from virus
Dr. Jha ‘frustrated’ by slow vaccine rollout
Video
Massachusetts starts vaccinating veterans home residents
Video
President-elect Biden addresses COVID-19 crisis, says vaccine distribution has ‘fallen behind’
Video
‘I am very pleased with where we stand’: RIDOH officials give update on vaccine distribution
Video
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
5th-grader’s school project turns into mission to help dogs around the world
Video
Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year’s ball
Fall River native, artist auctioning off painting to donate to fund supporting small businesses
Video
‘I’m happy that ya’ll are happy,’ says man claiming to be dancing Amazon delivery driver
Video
RI State Police raises $10K+, collects hundreds of toys during annual campaign
Stranded sea turtles rescued along Cape Cod taken to Wonders of Wildlife for rehab
Video