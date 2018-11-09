New Mexico

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Pawtucket mom pleads guilty, confesses to helping her son deal drugs from prison
Top Stories
Buttonwood Park Zoo needs help naming its new baby red panda
Hazmat team responds to gas leak in basement of RIC dining hall
Police raid two homes in intense search for dozens of guns reported stolen
Rare orchid found in Bristol County
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Perspectives on Race
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Police raid two homes in intense search for dozens of guns reported stolen
Top Stories
Here’s who is eligible for RI’s latest round of unemployment benefits
Video
Fane Tower in a ‘state of limbo’
Video
Here’s why you may be charged for an asymptomatic COVID-19 test
Video
Local parents divided over in-person learning, WPRI 12 survey finds
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
NEN Xtra – Offensive line looking to pave the way for better rushing attack in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Rookie Tight Ends Asiasi, Keene showing upside at Patriots camp
Video
Dave Capuano joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the Bruins and Lightning series
Video
Patriots re-sign Nick Folk, adding to kicking competition
NEN Xtra – From roommates at the combine, to competing for the same tight end position
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/30/2020: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Video
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who killed Christian Huertas Hernandez?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
The importance of building a strong financial house
Video
Top Stories
Take the CSL Plasma Challenge!
Video
Hot trends for back to school
Video
Summer Staycation: East Greenwich
Video
Make your staycation extra special with local products
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Virtual Home Show
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
New Mexico
Wildfire smoke traverses coast to coast
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Video
AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage
Video
Dueling rallies on reopening schools held outside Raimondo’s weekly briefing
Video
RI opens new ‘education operations center’ ahead of school reopening decision
Video
FDA allows Emergency Use Authorization for Convalescent Plasma to treat COVID-19
Video
NFL has 77 apparently false-positive COVID-19 tests from lab
President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
Video
‘We’ve just been let down’: Parents of Henry Barnard students frustrated with school’s closure
Video
CDC cites RI’s childcare plan in study examining how to safely reopen schools
Video
RI doctors, Coventry business create strapless masks
Video
Prov. superintendent to teachers: ‘Above and beyond’ will be the norm
Video
Study: Children infected with COVID-19 had high levels of virus in airways
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Buttonwood Park Zoo needs help naming its new baby red panda
Rare orchid found in Bristol County
4-year-old boy hits hole-in-one in W. Virginia
Family helps abandoned dog with terminal cancer complete his ‘bucket list’
Video
Asteroid the size of a refrigerator may head for Earth the day before the Presidential Election, NASA says
Iggy’s releases limited edition ‘calamari comeback’ merch
Gallery
Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo