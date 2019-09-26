Myles Garrett

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Police: Mom pinned man down after he broke into her home
Top Stories
Mayor Elorza examines city rec centers for washing machine plan
Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Police: Man impersonated officer in attempted break-in
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Second DPW employee fired following noose incident
Top Stories
Warwick’s ‘new’ fire truck still idle half-year after purchase
Top Stories
DPW employee fired following alleged racial incident
Gender discrimination lawsuit against YMCA, O’Donnell moves forward
Antique plate use soaring in RI since lawmakers loosened rules
Raimondo under fire over DCYF claims on Newsmakers
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Call 12 for Action: Tesla solar panel problems solved
Top Stories
Plastic and metal discovered in recalled cottage cheese
Top Stories
No more early morning workouts allowed at East Providence gym
Youth sweatshirts recalled due to strangulation hazard
What you need to know about open enrollment in RI
Survey: Getting sick is top cruise concern
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl
Top Stories
Providence College men’s soccer team prepares for first round of the NCAA Tournament
URI improves to 3-1 with 70-65 win over Nicholls State
Providence earns 93-56 comeback win over Merrimack in Nate Watson’s return
Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots, owner Robert Kraft
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Programming Note: The Rhode Show to air on The CW Providence Wednesday
Top Stories
Target 12: Investigating Antique Plates
Top Stories
Newsmakers 11/15/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook to give insight on coming season
Executive Suite 11/12/2019: Rent Sons; RI-Israel Collaborative
Target 12: The Future of Football
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Making the most of LinkedIn
Top Stories
Thanksgiving craft decor kids can help make
In the Kitchen: Double Cheeseburger
Good Neighbor Energy Fund helps those in need
Hear for the holidays
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook
1
of
/
3
Live Now
Impeachment Hearings & Special Coverage
2
of
/
3
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
3
of
/
3
Myles Garrett
Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Holiday Programs on CBS
CBS announces holiday special schedule
More Entertainment
Stories Trending Now
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Chilly, Light Rain and Drizzle Continue This Afternoon
Second DPW employee fired following noose incident
FBI: Drug ring broken up; suspects playing ‘Russian roulette’ with people’s lives
53rd ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
WATCH: 53rd Annual CMA Awards red carpet, after party
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
More CMA Awards
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Popular tulip farm moving to Exeter
From Sea to Table: New Bedford fishery using tech to let customers track seafood
Custodian’s simple gesture beloved by generations of students
Chick-fil-A halts donations to 3 groups against gay marriage
Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomes its first female sloth
Popular restaurant reopens two years after fire
Dog found inside taped box near dump in Virginia