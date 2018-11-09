Monica Bharel

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be ‘appreciative’
Top Stories
Local broadcaster repeatedly denied COVID-19 test, calls for more testing in RI
Video
Domestic violence advocacy group sees increase in calls during pandemic
Video
Sing-a-longs keep Providence neighborhood connected during unprecedented times
Video
US-run maquiladoras go on monthlong work-stoppage in Juarez
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Influx of NY moms causing concern at Women & Infants
Video
Top Stories
RI National Guard not collecting info from passengers on private and chartered flights
Top Stories
Providence police officer tests positive for COVID-19
Video
RI among few states with no COVID-19 deaths
New location data doesn’t change virus picture
Here’s where the confirmed cases are
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
How to avoid scams that play on coronavirus fears
Top Stories
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields
Top Stories
PawSox still approaching final season the same despite uncertain start date
Video
Baseball stadiums remain empty on MLB Opening Day
Tyrese Martin the latest URI transfer David Cox is dealing with
Video
Double O.T.: Ep. 133 – Former NFL star and R.I. native Will Blackmon
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta
Video
Top Stories
Ideas for outdoor play
Video
Checking in with NIROPE
Video
Rhode to Truth!
Video
Communicating with your Social Media audience during COVID-19
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 16 active closings. Click for more details.
Monica Bharel
Massachusetts’ public health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be ‘appreciative’
Local broadcaster repeatedly denied COVID-19 test, calls for more testing in RI
Video
Domestic violence advocacy group sees increase in calls during pandemic
Video
Sing-a-longs keep Providence neighborhood connected during unprecedented times
Video
DMV to open on Saturdays, still enforcing appointment only policy
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 27, 2020
Video
Massachusetts’ public health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
‘Shopping Angels’ delivering basic needs to RI’s most vulnerable
Video
Virtual stage keeps musician playing through crisis
Video
RI State Police, National Guard set up checkpoint to stop, log travelers from NY
Video
Coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty among pregnant women
Video
Influx of NY moms causing concern at Women & Infants
Video
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
RI has 38 new cases of COVID-19; National Guard to go door-to-door looking for NY travelers
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
RI State Police, National Guard set up checkpoint to stop, log travelers from NY
Video
Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
Video
Influx of NY moms causing concern at Women & Infants
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Sing-a-longs keep Providence neighborhood connected during unprecedented times
Video
‘Shopping Angels’ delivering basic needs to RI’s most vulnerable
Video
Virtual stage keeps musician playing through crisis
Video
‘Baby Shark’ earworm reworked for the coronavirus outbreak
Video
‘It’s more important than ever’: Local tradition shines bright amid dark times
Video
Local mom gives fun tips for staying in with your kids
Video
New website helps Rhode Islanders support small businesses affected by coronavirus outbreak
Video