Mohamed Sanu
AP source: Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu
Stories Trending Now
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
7 men charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl last year; 1 wanted by police
Video
Warm Humid Thursday With A Few Showers, Mostly Morning Hours.
Video
Target 12 probe reveals police use of force almost always deemed ‘justified’ in RI
Video
Raimondo: All but 2 RI school districts can have full in-person learning starting Sept. 14
Video
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Critics: Eviction ban may only delay wave of homelessness
Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for ‘set-up’ visit
Cranston to take phased approach to in-person learning
Video
A menu of COVID-19 changes in cafeterias when schools reopen
Video
URI students begin returning to campus for fall semester
Video
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
Providence to stagger elementary school return for first week
RI teacher’s union ‘not satisfied’ with school walkthroughs
Video
RI reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Video
Raimondo announces contact tracing system for K-12 schools
Video
DEM: Burlingame State Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus symptoms can linger for months, study shows
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Video shows police officers rescue two young deer from swimming pool
Subway commercial starring Bill Belichick released
Video
AMC cancels TV series ‘NOS4A2’ after filming two seasons in RI
John Oliver: Name sewage plant for me, I’ll give to charity
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Nurse taps into rainbow of rocks and support for her patients
Video
At age 110 and 104, Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair