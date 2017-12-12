mister manners

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify
Top Stories
Providence renaming city center and skating rink
Rhode Island DMV license services restored after outage
Watch: Democratic presidential debate analysis
Massachusetts lawmakers pass flavored tobacco ban
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
DNA evidence details revealed in Woonsocket murder case
Top Stories
Second DPW employee fired following noose incident
Top Stories
Warwick’s ‘new’ fire truck still idle half-year after purchase
DPW employee fired following alleged racial incident
Gender discrimination lawsuit against YMCA, O’Donnell moves forward
Antique plate use soaring in RI since lawmakers loosened rules
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
RI family denied SNAP benefits after state mixup
Top Stories
Call 12 for Action: Tesla solar panel problems solved
Top Stories
Plastic and metal discovered in recalled cottage cheese
No more early morning workouts allowed at East Providence gym
Youth sweatshirts recalled due to strangulation hazard
What you need to know about open enrollment in RI
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Pilgrim and Tolman set to clash in Division III Super Bowl
Top Stories
Brady: Patriots’ matchup with Cowboys ‘going to be a huge challenge’
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots vs Cowboys game
Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl
Providence College men’s soccer team prepares for first round of the NCAA Tournament
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Amon Jamiel?
Top Stories
Programming Note: The Rhode Show to air on The CW Providence Wednesday
Top Stories
Target 12: Investigating Antique Plates
Newsmakers 11/15/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook to give insight on coming season
Executive Suite 11/12/2019: Rent Sons; RI-Israel Collaborative
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Celebrate the Holidays with Meeting Street
Top Stories
Giving Thanks for Manners
In the Kitchen: Hot Sausage Empanadas
Eye on RI: getting into the holiday spirit
Celebrating 30 years of Jack Abbott
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
2
of
/
2
mister manners
Giving Thanks for Manners
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Holiday Programs on CBS
CBS announces holiday special schedule
More Entertainment
Stories Trending Now
Dry and Sunny Today
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
CBS announces holiday special schedule
DNA evidence details revealed in Woonsocket murder case
RI family denied SNAP benefits after state mixup
53rd ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
WATCH: 53rd Annual CMA Awards red carpet, after party
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
More CMA Awards
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
New acts rule Grammys as Lizzo, Lil Nas, Eilish lead in noms
Homeland Security Investigations raid Duggar home
Popular tulip farm moving to Exeter
From Sea to Table: New Bedford fishery using tech to let customers track seafood
Custodian’s simple gesture beloved by generations of students
Chick-fil-A halts donations to 3 groups against gay marriage
Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomes its first female sloth