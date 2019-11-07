Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Top Stories
Iran announces arrests over downing of plane that killed 176
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial
Rougher shoving likely in last Democratic debate before Iowa
Trump cheered loudly at college football title game
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RI cannabis growers say marijuana bill will put them out of business
Top Stories
Woman demands $1M from EP, ‘Live PD’ after being televised in a towel
Top Stories
Why a school choice program is being blamed for ‘chaos’ in RI education
Police monitoring Hells Angels HQ as bikers arrive for fundraiser
Nesi’s Notes: Jan. 11
State worker out of a job in wake of child porn case
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Top Stories
Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019
Top Stories
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Joining a gym in the new year? Make sure to read the fine print
Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
Not a winner: What to expect when returning unwanted gifts
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
LSU claims 2020 National Championship with 42-25 over Clemson
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Hendricken’s Sebastian Thomas
Classical tops Cranston East, 43-20 in girls basketball
Rhody looks ahead to St. Joe’s matchup
Erickson Bans happy to join Jared Grasso and Bryant
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Target 12: Curriculum Controversy
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/10/2020: Leader Filippi; John Howell
Top Stories
Executive Suite 1/9/2020: InsureMyTrip
Newsmakers 1/3/2020: Political roundtable looks at 2020
Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Watch: Street Stories Christmas Special
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Navigating the January job search
Top Stories
New Year and New Music
Searching for the LLS Man and Woman of the Year
Singing the Dream in 2020
Tap into your home equity
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
microsoft
NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Woman demands $1M from EP, ‘Live PD’ after being televised in a towel
Mostly Cloudy Today, Showers This Evening
Why a school choice program is being blamed for ‘chaos’ in RI education
Suspects’ phones, social media offer clues in Jan. 1 murder, say police
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
One of RI’s oldest synagogues struggling to hold on
Solar panels powering RIPTA’s new fleet of buses
In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property
Crash leaves raw chicken scattered along Highway 99
Pilot program brings therapy dogs to RI Family Court
WATCH: Oscar nominations are out: Here’s who got the nod
Researchers: Some pet products touted as CBD don’t have any