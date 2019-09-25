Michael Bennett

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Pot biz threatens suit if RI delays adding more medical marijuana dispensaries
Top Stories
Day One: Sex trafficking a ‘huge problem in RI’
Late Congressman Elijah Cummings lies in state for special ceremony
Local police K9 units competing nationwide for grant money
CVS to offer hair styling, ear piercing in select stores
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Pot biz threatens suit if RI delays adding more medical marijuana dispensaries
Top Stories
Town solicitor altercation turned over to state police
Top Stories
Fane tower will not adversely affect historic districts, review finds
West Warwick solicitor’s actions probed after testy meeting
City reviewing whether convicted councilman should keep pension
No charges over pickup truck incident at Wyatt; protesters outraged
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Pet owners expected to spend $490 million on Halloween costumes this year
Top Stories
With unemployment rate at 50-year low, employers compete for workers
Top Stories
53K school buses recalled over seat safety issue
FAA may require Narcan on passenger planes
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
State investigating claims MTM ‘coerced’ taxi companies into breaking law
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Reports: Cowboys get Bennett from Pats for late-round pick
Top Stories
Sports the likely focus for redeveloping McCoy, downtown Pawtucket
Police intercept Tom Brady jersey thief outside Patriots Hall of Fame
Burrillville council says school should appeal sanctions for racial incident
Central, Cumberland football programs receive $50K grants from Patriots
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Jocelyn McCready?
Top Stories
Debuting Oct. 29: 12 on 12 – The secret FBI tapes that exposed the mob
Top Stories
Target 12: Lost Lotto
Newsmakers 10/18/2019: Taunton Mayor Debate
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Dawn Shippee?
Executive Suite 10/14/2019: Grey Sail Brewing
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
A Witchy Wardrobe for Halloween Night
Top Stories
Washington Trust’s free shred day returns
In the Kitchen: Split Pea and Ham Soup
Support Young Girls at the Sneaker Soiree
Eye on RI: Spooky fun for everyone
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Michael Bennett
Reports: Cowboys get Bennett from Pats for late-round pick
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Providence police arrest 5 in sex-trafficking probe
Police intercept Tom Brady jersey thief outside Patriots Hall of Fame
Pot biz threatens suit if RI delays adding more medical marijuana dispensaries
Clear Cool Dry Tonight
Gold chalice thief on the run; Johnston police identify suspect
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
12 on 12 Digital Original: A Burning Controversy
12 on 12 Digital Original: Cold Case Cards – All In
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves
First Hispanic speaker of the Colorado House passes away
Tampa stakes claims to Cuban sandwich
More Hispanic Heritage Month
Don't Miss
CVS to offer hair styling, ear piercing in select stores
‘Stop playing, go get them grades’: Ice-T has advice for Providence students
Roger Williams Park Zoo celebrates sloth’s pregnancy
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
CVS to test drone delivery for medications
Final ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer debuts
Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide