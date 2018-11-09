Skip to content
Top Stories
Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies
Top Stories
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm
Live
US government outlines plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine
Celebs join Instagram ‘freeze’ to protest Facebook inaction
12 on 12
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Top Stories
12 Responds: Why hasn’t the DLT processed my weekly unemployment payment?
Video
Top Stories
$400 million Pawtucket soccer project closing in on final negotiations
Video
Providence releases results of school inspections amid ventilation concerns
Video
Police to resume detail work at 6-10 pending additional soil test results
How cases among parents could indicate COVID-19 clusters in RI schools
Video
Top Stories
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Top Stories
Rosie Langello catches up with four URI basketball transfers
Video
Dr. Paul Fadale joins Yianni Kourakis to talk about Cam Newton, Gordon Hayward and high school athletes
Video
Saints intercept Brady twice in 34-23 win over Bucs
Cam Newton rushes for 2 TDs as Patriots beat Dolphins
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/10/2020: AG Neronha; Common Cause RI’s Marion
Video
Top Stories
Back to School Week begins on 12 News This Morning
Video
Newsmakers 9/4/2020: RI Primary Primer
Video
Behind the scenes look at the new WPRI 12 News studio
Video
WPRI 12 launches 12 News Now newscast to air weekdays at 4 pm
Video
Top Stories
RHODE EXTRA: Matt Stell’s Humble Beginnings
Video
Top Stories
Ahead of the ACM Awards: Country Artist Matt Stell
Zoo-tastic fall happenings at RWP Zoo
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Video
In The Kitchen: Parma Ristorante
Video
Malaysia
Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies
Stories Trending Now
Attleboro student went to school with COVID-19, principal says
Rocky start for Providence’s new virtual learning academy
Video
PC students living off campus must learn remotely after several positive test results, school says
Video
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Chilly Start, A Bit Milder this Afternoon
Video
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm
Live
US government outlines plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine
How to manage anxiety in your family about going back to school
Video
Trump claims he ‘up-played’ virus threat in ‘many ways,’ casts doubt on mask usage
PC students living off campus must learn remotely after several positive test results, school says
Video
Lincoln School suspends in-person learning for some after 2nd student tests positive
Video
Attleboro student went to school with COVID-19, principal says
Rocky start for Providence’s new virtual learning academy
Video
Q&A: RIDE Commissioner on questions, concerns from first days of school
Video
It’s still not safe for students to return to school, Warwick superintendent says
Video
7 deaths, over 175 coronavirus cases linked to Maine wedding
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
Don't Miss
Warwick woman reunited with missing bird 40 miles from home
Video
‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd teams up with NY Gov. Cuomo in satire mask video
Video
Bristol native who’s run in 38 Boston Marathons refuses to let COVID-19 break his streak
Video
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia
Gallery
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds