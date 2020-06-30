Skip to content
Kevin OConnor
Democratic US Sen. Markey, Republican O'Connor set to debate
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Dry Tonight. Mild And Dry Tuesday, Highs Mid To Upper 60s
Video
Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.
Video
3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 326 new cases in RI since Friday, data shows
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
URI implements mandatory coronavirus testing for all students
Pres. Trump leaves Walter Reed Medical Center, arrives at White House
Video
1 more Attleboro firefighter tests positive for coronavirus
3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 326 new cases in RI since Friday, data shows
Video
Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative?
Video
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
Video
JWU shifts to full remote learning after 38 confirmed coronavirus cases
Video
Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf
Video
Massachusetts communities deemed ‘lower risk’ can move forward in state’s reopening plan
Video
More colleges in RI to welcome back students this week
Video
Patriots arrive in Kansas City after coronavirus tests come back negative
Video
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Small But Strong: RI family hopes to spread childhood cancer awareness one rock at a time
Video
Mazes of maize: Get lost in a corn field this fall
Video
Attleboro family receives national support, happiness inside of a can
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held virtually this year
Video
The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.
Video
‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up
Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo