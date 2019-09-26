Jerry Sandusky

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Sandusky expected in court for new sentencing in abuse case
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup time
Dropkick Murphys playing concert to benefit family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard
Somerset woman found dead in Bridgewater State University dorm
Essential oils recalled for not having child-resistant packaging
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RIDOT falling behind schedule on new truck tolls
Top Stories
RI proposes lottery system, grow restrictions for new marijuana dispensaries
Top Stories
DNA evidence details revealed in Woonsocket murder case
Second DPW employee fired following noose incident
Warwick’s ‘new’ fire truck still idle half-year after purchase
DPW employee fired following alleged racial incident
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Report: Education is key while purchasing toys for children
Top Stories
RI family denied SNAP benefits after state mixup
Top Stories
Call 12 for Action: Tesla solar panel problems solved
Plastic and metal discovered in recalled cottage cheese
No more early morning workouts allowed at East Providence gym
Youth sweatshirts recalled due to strangulation hazard
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
PC preps for Penn “the best team we’ve played”
Top Stories
Steelers QB Rudolph denies report he used racial slur
Patriots’ D studying up on Prescott, Cowboys
Garrett’s suspension for helmet attack upheld after appeal
Pilgrim and Tolman set to clash in Division III Super Bowl
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Amon Jamiel?
Top Stories
Programming Note: The Rhode Show to air on The CW Providence Wednesday
Top Stories
Target 12: Investigating Antique Plates
Newsmakers 11/15/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook to give insight on coming season
Executive Suite 11/12/2019: Rent Sons; RI-Israel Collaborative
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Give the Gift of Perfume This Holiday Season
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Stuffed Strawberry and Blueberry French Toast
East Commerce Solutions holds annual turkey run!
Get Cooking with The Official Supernatural Cookbook
The best wines for your Thanksgiving table
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Home for the Holidays
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook
Jerry Sandusky
Sandusky arrives at court for resentencing in sex abuse case
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Holiday Programs on CBS
CBS announces holiday special schedule
More Entertainment
Stories Trending Now
Milder with Showers This Afternoon
Somerset woman found dead in Bridgewater State University dorm
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Dentist arraigned on child molestation charges, placed on home confinement
Former Boston College student to pleads not guilty in boyfriend’s suicide
53rd ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
WATCH: 53rd Annual CMA Awards red carpet, after party
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
More CMA Awards
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Video of Grinch scaring kids during holiday photo shoot is going viral
New acts rule Grammys as Lizzo, Lil Nas, Eilish lead in noms
UPDATE: HSI amends information into Duggar investigation
Popular tulip farm moving to Exeter
From Sea to Table: New Bedford fishery using tech to let customers track seafood
Custodian’s simple gesture beloved by generations of students
Chick-fil-A halts donations to 3 groups against gay marriage