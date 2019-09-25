Fort Worth

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Report: Patriots to re-sign TE Ben Watson
Top Stories
Citing ‘rigged system,’ New Bedford native ends US Senate challenge to Markey
Attention muggles: Quidditch championships coming to Warwick
Thieves break into cars during Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular
Teens arrested after log goes off cliff, kills photographer while taking senior pictures
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Subpoena issued over Cranston chiropractor who got millions from taxpayers
Top Stories
Biker gang turf battles fuel rising violence in RI
Top Stories
I-195 Commission says it won’t extend Fane tower deadline again
How a one-day political career led to a $44,000 fine in RI
Providence school employees missed 920 school days due to DCYF investigations
Former bartender: Nara Lounge should stay closed
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Folding knives recalled due to injury risk
Top Stories
If your kids want to go to college, it’s time to have the ‘other talk’
Top Stories
Big Brothers Big Sisters blames for-profit recycling for drop in clothes donations
EP man hit with nearly $700 in red light camera tickets – but plate isn’t his
Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard
Changes to food stamp rules could cut benefits for many in RI
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Report: Patriots to re-sign TE Ben Watson
Top Stories
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis look ahead to Patriots vs Jets
Hooker’s 3 TD passes lead Hokies past Rhode Island, 34-17
Providence College wins in overtime vs. USA’s U-18 National Development Team
Bryant holds off Long Island University 27-22
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Greg Mortin?
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/9/2019: IGT vs. Twin River
Top Stories
Target 12: Biker Battles
Newsmakers 10/4/2019: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; political roundtable
Executive Suite 10/3/2019: iXblue; Wear Your Music
The Cold Case Cards: Where is Wojciech Fudali?
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Discovering RI’s explorers
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Fried Green Tomato BLT
The best aid for helping rebuild The Bahamas
Preparing for real estate buying or selling during winter months
The importance of discussing fire safety with your family
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Fort Worth
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
12 on 12 Digital Original: A Burning Controversy
12 on 12 Digital Original: Cold Case Cards – All In
More 12 on 12 XFlags
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves
First Hispanic speaker of the Colorado House passes away
Tampa stakes claims to Cuban sandwich
More Hispanic Heritage Month
Don't Miss
Truck ends up in roof of a Wisconsin home
‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
The best Halloween displays of 2019 in R.I., Mass.
School declines free Chick-fil-A lunch ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’
VIDEO: 9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joyride on I-75
‘We’re not alone’ – ‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis
Four-day workweeks surge with low unemployment