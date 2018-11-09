Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
DCU Center opening as field hospital in Worcester
Video
Top Stories
CDC releases new guidelines for critical workers exposed to COVID-19
Video
Giving Back: Bishop Hendricken’s Hunger Walk Goes Virtual
Video
Weather Alert: Downpours, Isolated T’Storms, Strong Winds By This Afternoon
Video
Cranston East seniors use prom money to donate food to local assisted living center
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
12 Responds: Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
Video
Top Stories
Woonsocket PD leaves quarantine notices on out-of-state cars
Video
Top Stories
12 Responds: How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
Video
RI to pay $2M to lease makeshift hospital for six months in Cranston
To reopen the economy, RI may try to track you and the people you know
Video
RIC police officer tested for COVID-19 after infected worker traced to station
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
How to avoid scams that play on coronavirus fears
Top Stories
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Double O.T. Ep 137 – Recapping Tom Brady’s interview with Howard Stern
Audio
Top Stories
Tom Brady opens up with Howard Stern in wide-ranging interview
Video
Meet the Mitchell’s: A Q&A with URI’s newest players
Double O.T. Ep. 136 – URI Receiver Aaron Parker ahead of the NFL Draft
Audio
RIIL provides update on High School Sports
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/3/2020: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
How your money is impacted by COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
RHODE EXTRA: How to Make a Homemade Face Mask
Video
The Do’s and Don’ts of Video Calls
Video
#BuyNeighbor campaign encourages people to support local
Video
Rhody Deal: At the Deck
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
food bank
Giving Back: Bishop Hendricken’s Hunger Walk Goes Virtual
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
DCU Center opening as field hospital in Worcester
Video
CDC releases new guidelines for critical workers exposed to COVID-19
Video
Cranston East seniors use prom money to donate food to local assisted living center
Video
Would-be Kennedy successors could miss ballot as COVID-19 hampers signature push
Nurse at assisted-living facility urges RI to test all healthcare workers for COVID-19
Video
Determined to get married, New Bedford couple weds with Zoom audience
Video
Congress in standoff on virus aid, but first checks coming
Feds loosen virus rules to let essential workers return
HHS: Federal stocks of protective equipment nearly depleted
Ocean State Job Lot now giving customers free fabric for DIY masks
JetBlue temporarily suspends operations at TF Green
Advocate: Nursing home employees working hard to keep residents safe, connected
Video
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
5 more dead, 143 now hospitalized in RI due to COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 Projection Models
Weather Alert: Heavy Showers, T’Storms, Strong Winds This Afternoon
Video
CDC releases new guidelines for critical workers exposed to COVID-19
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Cranston East seniors use prom money to donate food to local assisted living center
Video
Determined to get married, New Bedford couple weds with Zoom audience
Video
Brookie’s Birthday: Cumberland family asks community to help celebrate
Video
Ocean State Job Lot hosts drive-through food bank for Pawtucket residents
Video
With pandemic during blooming season, RI tulip farm brings the flowers to you
Beluga whales get front-row seat to mini-concert at Mystic Aquarium
With no visitors allowed, assisted-living facility residents share humorous messages from quarantine