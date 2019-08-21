Farmer's Almanac

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Apple unveils a cheaper iPhone and pricing for streaming TV
Top Stories
Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend
Recall: Gluten-free muffin mix could contain gluten
Florida middle school student brings bearded dragon to class in backpack
Lawyer: Fall River mayor may ask for 2 separate trials
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The Mel Robbins Show
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Lawyer: Fall River mayor may ask for 2 separate trials
Top Stories
TF Green exec abruptly resigns
Top Stories
Notorious Barrington bridge already labeled ‘structurally deficient’
East Greenwich replaces suspended student resource officer with convicted officer
Board of Licenses chairman pitches 24-hour nightclub zone
Nesi’s Notes: Sept. 7
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Fraudsters could target people’s sympathy for Dorian victims
Top Stories
STIHL recalls 73K mowing heads due to injury risk
Top Stories
Analyst: Bulletproof backpacks provide false sense of security
Families spend almost $700 on back-to-school shopping
44K emergency call buttons recalled
Calls for change after photo embarrasses RI’s medical transport provider
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
La Salle tops Smithfield in boys soccer; West Warwick beats Lincoln in girls volleyball
Top Stories
Andy Gresh breaks down the Patriots acquisition of Antonio Brown
Big Papi’s Back: David Ortiz throws out 1st pitch at Fenway
Patriots, Brown make 1-year, $15M deal official
Kyle Van Noy, wife welcome first child amid Patriots’ season opener
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
WPRI 12 begins daily broadcasts of national anthem
Top Stories
Quick Bites: Uncle Tony’s
Top Stories
Newsmakers 8/30/2019: Congressman Jim Langevin
Quick Bites: Pizzeria Romano
Newsmakers 8/23/2019: Scott Lang; Kennedy vs. Markey
Quick Bites: Chapel Grille
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Doreen Collins returns to “The Ladies’ Room!”
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Baked Scrod
Providence Media celebrates living in lil’ Rhody
Izzy Foundation holds annual gala
Legal Logic: The true meaning of the 2nd Amendment
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Farmer's Almanac
Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 - A Burning Controversy
A Burning Controversy: Are burn pits affecting the health of service members?
A Burning Controversy: A Soldier’s Story
A Burning Controversy: Battling the Burn
A Burning Controversy: Help At Home
More A Burning Controversy
Don't Miss
Apple unveils a cheaper iPhone and pricing for streaming TV
Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend
Florida middle school student brings bearded dragon to class in backpack
Jeopardy! game adds trivia to your commute
Kyle Van Noy, wife welcome first child amid Patriots’ season opener
Florida girl, 5, dozes off on school bus, wakes up in garage
Iconic sandwich offers unique flavor to help restore shuttered St. Anne’s
Target 12
Live Cams