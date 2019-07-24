Emmy Awards

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys, Billy Porter makes history
Top Stories
One person seriously injured in Bellingham crash
Rollover crash on I-195 West at state line
Kennedy suggests Markey has lost touch with Mass.
Rep. Joe Kennedy meets with supporters in New Bedford
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Video Center
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The Mel Robbins Show
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Nesi’s Notes: Sept. 21
Top Stories
AG: Grand jury probing use of pepper spray at Wyatt protest
Top Stories
RI lands $269M federal loan for tunnel project; could ease spiking sewer rates
Undisclosed donors paying for Mattiello-hosted gathering of House speakers
IGT, Twin River spend half million dollars on lobbyists – so far
Police raid motorcycle club in Fall River days after fatal shooting
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Adjustable workstations recalled after reports of breaking, injuries
Top Stories
RI startups say ‘coworking’ helps to grow business
Top Stories
Consumer Reports: Some Amazon reviews may be misleading
Warwick man targeted by check fraud scam
Gold Medal flour recalled over E. coli concerns
Woonsocket bakery closed after inspection reveals ‘major’ sanitary issues
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
Top Stories
Patriots win 30-14 over Jets
High school football: NK, EP, Pilgrim victorious on Saturday
Brown, Perry pick up first win at Bryant 35-30
New England Nation Game Picks: Jets at Patriots
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Quick Bites: Cork County Pub
Top Stories
12 on 12: ‘An American Debate’ digs into immigration
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/20/2019: Attorney General Peter Neronha
Executive Suite 9/19/2019: RISE Engineering; SMMA
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Lyla Poitras?
Watch in full: Everything you need to know about mosquito-borne illnesses
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind 9/20
Top Stories
Wine and Food Festival at the Newport Mansions
StyleWeek designer spotlight
Chase expanding into Rhode Island
EOS System at University Orthopedics
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Emmy Awards
‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys, Billy Porter makes history
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 Digital Original: Cold Case Cards – All In
A Burning Controversy: Are burn pits affecting the health of service members?
More 12 on 12
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month campaign celebrates Hispanics in healthcare
Arkansas town sees first Latina city council member
More Hispanic Heritage Month
Don't Miss
Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party
A marathon that ends in 500 miles for an epidemic with no obvious end in sight
Man locks chocolate in fridge to keep wife from eating it
State House goes for gold to support children with cancer
Here is when fall foliage will peak in your area
Possible ‘Storm Area 51’ crowds worry Nevada desert towns
Surveillance video from Elizabethton Airport shows moments leading up to Dale Jr. plane crash
Target 12
Live Cams