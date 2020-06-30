Skip to content
Top Stories
Cash and secret surveillance revealed in Day 2 of trial for Mattiello aide Britt
Video
Top Stories
Providence retirees who opted out of settlement ‘frustrated, angry’ about pension check delay
Police: DCYF employee, parent smuggled CBD oil into RI Training School
LIVE: Biden hits the campaign trail, Trump ‘looking forward’ to debate
Live
Providence extends furloughs as city offers retirement incentive to avoid layoffs
Top Stories
Cash and secret surveillance revealed in Day 2 of trial for Mattiello aide Britt
Video
Top Stories
Providence retirees who opted out of settlement ‘frustrated, angry’ about pension check delay
Feds back Smithfield whistleblower’s claim of stressful counseling ‘quotas’
Video
12 Responds: Why is the DLT saying I’m not eligible for unemployment?
First day of Britt trial puts spotlight on 2016 Mattiello campaign
Video
Top Stories
Q&A: How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs lean on D to beat Pats 26-10 in COVID-19-delayed game
Video
Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations
Video
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
Patriots arrive in Kansas City after coronavirus tests come back negative
Video
Top Stories
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/2/20: A political roundtable; Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Newsmakers 9/25/2020: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who killed Nathan Davis?
Video
Newsmakers 9/18/2020: Mack, Mendes; Leader Filippi
Video
Top Stories
Ways to Boost Your Health & Immune System
Video
Top Stories
Make healthy lifestyle changes with Drink-Less
Video
Fall Fashion for the Kids
Video
In the Kitchen: Chimichurri Cauliflower Burrito Bowl
Video
Testing your Rhode Island knowledge
Video
Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Video
Stories Trending Now
Providence police release video of girl being abducted as search for suspect continues
Video
Dry Tonight. “High Wind Advisory” In Effect For Wednesday PM
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Video
North Providence Supt: State didn’t notify us of positive coronavirus test right away
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Stocks drop after President Trump calls off stimulus talks
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Coventry-based Garland Writing Instruments closing after 93 years due to pandemic
RI reports 145 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths
Video
North Providence Supt: State didn’t notify us of positive coronavirus test right away
Video
How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?
Stimulus checks: After Trump’s push for more aid, negotiators look to end stalemate
Video
Q&A: How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?
Video
Man escorted off plane after fight over masks
Video
‘Maybe I’m immune’: Watch the video Trump posted after hospital release
Video
White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
Video
Small But Strong: RI family hopes to spread childhood cancer awareness one rock at a time
Video
Mazes of maize: Get lost in a corn field this fall
Video
Attleboro family receives national support, happiness inside of a can
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held virtually this year
Video
The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.
Video
‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up