Duron Harmon

West Warwick spreads holiday cheer with annual tree lighting
Patriots’ Harmon honoring nephew with Autism Speaks cleats
Police may seek to shutter Providence strip club, citing drugs, prostitution
Providence man arrested on drug, gun charges
Police positively identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old, PD investigating possible break in the case in Hamden
Inside the Mafia
Would a new soccer stadium in Pawtucket draw a crowd?
Wheelchairs can’t get into playground built to be handicapped accessible
Raimondo reshuffles senior staff; Senate unhappy
Detective: Possible murder weapon in death of elderly Woonsocket woman discovered
How the $400M Pawtucket soccer plan compares to the PawSox deal
Nathan Carman seeks new trial in boat insurance claim case
Report: ‘Tip-over’ deaths usually involve children
Don’t let scammers capitalize on your generosity this Giving Tuesday
Still on top: Cyber Monday sales on track to hit record
Experts urge people to practice safety this holiday season
Injury risk prompts recall of hammers exclusively sold at Walmart
Dear Santa: Christmas wishes granted anonymously through USPS
Patriots’ Harmon honoring nephew with Autism Speaks cleats
Brown dominates Merrimack, 82-55
RIC tops UMass Dartmouth, 92-69
PC ready for rivalry trip to Kingston to take on URI
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Chiefs
Tonight at 5: Inside the Bomb Squad
Newsmakers 11/27/2019: Hunger in RI; Mayor Elorza
Finding Hope
Target 12: Mall Milestone
Newsmakers 11/22/2019: Brown Pres. Christina Paxson
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Amon Jamiel?
Ho, Ho, Holiday Dress for the Kids!
MINI’s Making a Difference
Christmas at the Mansions, The Breakers
Eye on RI: holiday happenings!
In the Kitchen: Southcoast Stuffies
Patriots’ Harmon honoring nephew with Autism Speaks cleats
Holiday Programs on CBS
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Feds: Latin Kings leader tried to help Providence murder suspect escape
Middletown woman charged in infant’s death
Pawtucket spas busted in prostitution sting; 19 arrested
Gusty Winds, Mostly Sunny Today
Girl, 17, shot and killed near Woonsocket apartment complex
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box
Puppy with tail growing out of his head finds forever home with animal rescue that found him
Permanent hair dye, chemical straighteners may increase breast cancer risk
Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
‘Good Night Lights’ celebrates its fourth birthday
Baby Yoda plush now available for pre-order
Local tree farmers upset over artificial tree in RI State House