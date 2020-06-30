Skip to content
Top Stories
President Trump, first lady both test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 4
Video
Trump praises RI’s mail ballot system
Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft
Police: 1 killed, another seriously wounded in Providence shooting
Video
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Top Stories
Faulty ‘Abbott ID Now’ test still playing multiple roles in RI pandemic strategy
Top Stories
West Warwick dumped debris near town park for years, told to remove it
Video
Prosecutors preview Mattiello aide Cotugno’s testimony at looming trial of former campaign aide Britt
Video
Alleged con man a no show in court, now wanted in robbery, kidnapping
Video
Mattiello claims Convention Center grand jury is over, but evidence is lacking
Top Stories
Harold Kuntz joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the Patriots vs Chiefs game
Video
Top Stories
US soccer team forfeits match after anti-gay slur
Big Game Bound Week 4: Titans vs. Steelers postponed
Video
Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season
Video
Patriots defense prepares for high octane Chiefs offense
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/25/2020: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case Cards: Who killed Nathan Davis?
Video
Newsmakers 9/18/2020: Mack, Mendes; Leader Filippi
Video
Newsmakers 9/10/2020: AG Neronha; Common Cause RI’s Marion
Video
Back to School Week begins on 12 News This Morning
Video
Top Stories
Rogue Island Comedy Festival Returns!
Video
Top Stories
Dollars & Sense: Financially Preparing for the Unknown
Video
Lifestyle Expert shares her favorite fall foods
Video
Fall Foliage With Yankee Magazine
Video
‘First Moon’ travel destination deals
Video
donald trumpp
President Trump, first lady both test positive for COVID-19
Stories Trending Now
Stimulus checks: Any chance we get $1,200 direct payments in October?
Video
Police: 1 killed, another seriously wounded in Providence shooting
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Trump praises RI’s mail ballot system
‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
World leaders, US officials react to President Donald Trump, first lady’s coronavirus diagnoses
President Trump, first lady both test positive for COVID-19
Trump praises RI’s mail ballot system
Delayed reopening after 10 more Massachusetts cities deemed ‘high risk’
Video
Trump in ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19
House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag
Video
Raimondo plans to extend mask-wearing mandate another month
Video
12 Responds: Will Americans get another stimulus check?
Video
RI reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths as hospitalizations fall
Video
Can the coronavirus travel more than 6 feet in the air?
Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season
Video
Attleboro elevated to ‘high risk’ level for COVID-19 outbreaks
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up
Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo
Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet
Two full moons to shine in October
Video
Roger Williams Park Zoo kicks off drive-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Video
From rescue to rescuer: Abandoned dog being trained by first responders
Video
Inclusive emojis: Transgender flag, male bride among new icons expected in the next iPhone operating system