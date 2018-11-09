donald palumbo

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Giving Back: Graphics Company Donates Custom T-Shirts to RI Hospital ER Staff
Video
Top Stories
Correctional Justice group says Bristol Co. jails moving too slow releasing prisoners amid COVID-19 crisis
Video
Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket is now a COVID-19 specialty nursing home
Video
Weather Now: Chilly Breezes, Partial Sun Today
Video
Providence gift shop raises $25K for RI’s COVID-19 Response Fund
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Six communities account for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in RI
Video
Top Stories
12 Responds: Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 worse in diverse RI communities, nursing homes
RI among states with highest rates of COVID-19 testing, deaths
Video
Shuttered RI small businesses anxiously waiting for loan money
Video
RI businesses could be paying back soaring unemployment costs for years
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Stimulus check scams seek to steal your money, personal data
Video
Top Stories
Debt collection scams on the rise, Better Business Bureau warns
Video
Top Stories
BBB: Be wary of social media quizzes involving personal information
Video
How to avoid scams that play on coronavirus fears
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Double O.T. Ep. 139 – PC Friar David Duke – what could have been for PC, staying active during pandemic, bond with teammates, hometown hero status
Audio
Top Stories
Patriots truck delivers more medical supplies from JFK to Massachusetts
Video
URI’s Kyle Murphy ready for NFL Draft excitement
Video
Double O.T. Ep 138 – Andy Katz with Yianni Kourakis on college sports during the pandemic, URI, PC basketball, Newport summers
Audio
Dr. Paul Fadale of University Orthopedics joins Yianni Kourakis
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/10/2020: Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Ted Nesi
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/3/2020: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Applebee’s Grill and Bar
Video
Top Stories
Gem Plumbing and Heating: Contactless Service
Video
Local boutique launches “buy one, give one” program
Celebrate Passover at home
Video
Let’s Get This Party Started….Virtually
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
donald palumbo
Giving Back: Graphics Company Donates Custom T-Shirts to RI Hospital ER Staff
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Correctional Justice group says Bristol Co. jails moving too slow releasing prisoners amid COVID-19 crisis
Video
Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket is now a COVID-19 specialty nursing home
Video
Providence gift shop raises $25K for RI’s COVID-19 Response Fund
Video
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Fall River Diocese to close two Catholic schools financially impacted by pandemic
Residents of Lifespan group homes test positive for COVID-19
Watch: Lawmakers propose monthly $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump eyes reopening economy
Video
‘We don’t feel valued’: Staff at Pawtucket group home demand hazard pay, safer staffing
Video
Rhode Island SBA: $1.2B in loans approved so far for 6,100 RI businesses
Video
‘Fast-track’ COVID-19 testing to be available for nursing home staffers
Video
Stimulus check scams seek to steal your money, personal data
Video
Six communities account for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in RI
Video
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Six communities account for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in RI
Video
7 more die in RI due to COVID-19, all but one a nursing home resident
Video
Early Flurry/Sprinkles to Partial Sun
Video
Masks now mandatory in Barrington; violators may be issued fines up to $500
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Providence gift shop raises $25K for RI’s COVID-19 Response Fund
Video
North Kingstown students hold parade to show appreciation for their teacher
Video
‘Stronger together’: RI first responders thank Kent Hospital employees with vibrant parade
Video
‘Our normal is not normal anymore’: Social media campaign aims to stop the stigma of wearing face masks
Video
Teen launches ‘COVID Connectors’ to help patients in RI hospitals talk to loved ones
Video
RI couple on the front lines of the pandemic sees rainbow as a sign of hope
Video
Family, friends surprise Cranston couple on their wedding day with drive-up celebration
Video