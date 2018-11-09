Coronavirus: Photo Galleries

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Thorr Bjorn, URI athletics adjusting to life without sports
Video
Top Stories
Mattiello: Casino shutdown likely costing RI over $25M a month
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020
Video
Trump says he intends to reopen country in weeks, not months
RI teachers, students embark on remote learning experiment
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RIC dorm resident tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Local college dorms still open despite COVID-19 crowd concerns
Video
Top Stories
RI National Guard trying to avoid tapping into police, fire and prison
Why RI leaders don’t know how long the COVID-19 shutdowns will last
Video
COVID-19 cases mostly females, 5 children and 7 hospitalized in RI
Video
Supply shortages add to anxiety for RI health workers fighting COVID-19
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Top Stories
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Sarah Behn resigns as Brown Women’s basketball coach
Video
Top Stories
Thorr Bjorn, URI athletics adjusting to life without sports
Video
Patriots release all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski
VIDEO NOW: Yianni Kourakis catches up with URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn about adjustments in college sports due to coronavirus
Video
Ex-Brady backup Hoyer agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Top Stories
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
Newsmakers 2/28/2020: What you need to know about coronavirus in RI
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Online resources for parents from a social media expert
Video
Top Stories
Checking in With Will
Video
Enjoy culture from the couch this weekend
Video
Workout Apps and virtual classes to try
Video
Tips for Navigating Online Learning
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 46 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus: Photo Galleries
Photos: Remote learning begins for local students, teachers
Photos: Impacts of coronavirus around the world
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Mattiello: Casino shutdown likely costing RI over $25M a month
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020
Video
Trump says he intends to reopen country in weeks, not months
RI teachers, students embark on remote learning experiment
Video
Day one of remote learning: ‘Be patient with your kids’
Video
CCRI cancels commencement, extends remote learning for rest of semester
RIC dorm resident tests positive for COVID-19
Stop & Shop Distribution Center scrambles to restock shelves
Video
Local college dorms still open despite COVID-19 crowd concerns
Video
Attleboro contracting company donates thousands of face masks to area hospitals
Video
Photos: Remote learning begins for local students, teachers
RI National Guard trying to avoid tapping into police, fire and prison
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020
Video
RI tops 100 coronavirus cases; all air travelers will have to self-quarantine
Video
Massachusetts up to 9 COVID-19 deaths; Baker orders nonessential businesses to close
Video
83 total COVID-19 cases in RI; Gov. orders additional business closures
Video
Rain Diminishing Overnight
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Photos: Its National Puppy Day!
Party not an option, family surprises 92-year-old with birthday parade
Video
RI resident is leading the charge for MLB players to donate blood
Video
Amid pandemic, Wakefield distillery makes its own hand sanitizer
A 3,400-mile journey through a country in crisis
Video
The many he helped now want to help him
Video
How the coronavirus pandemic compares to other viral outbreaks
Video