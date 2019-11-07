Chuck Schumer

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia
Top Stories
McConnell and Pelosi give no signs of budging on impeachment
Attleboro students surprise custodian with new pair of boots for Christmas
Talkative ‘hawker’ sells news and makes headlines
‘Bearded bandit’ back in custody, suspected of robbing East Providence bank
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Seth Yurdin resigning from Providence City Council
Top Stories
Review of RI Veterans Home could lead to more budget cuts
Top Stories
Tragedy sparks law for mental health awareness
Homelessness falling in RI, but unsheltered at highest level since 2013
Prospective marijuana dispensary: Lottery system not good for patients
RI rejects applications for controversial $42M incentive program
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Top Stories
Joining a gym in the new year? Make sure to read the fine print
Top Stories
Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
Not a winner: What to expect when returning unwanted gifts
Financial deadlines to consider before the end of the year
This year, Call 12 For Action recovered thousands of dollars for local consumers
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Patriots’ wild card weekend is a touchdown for Providence hotels
Top Stories
Patriots Game Forecast: A few showers, but not a ‘washout’
Patriots face familiar faces in wild-card round vs. Titans
Hunsaker leads Brown past Rhode Island 85-75
Yianni Kourakis talks to WKRN’s Corey Curtis about the Titans-Patriots Wild Card matchup
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/3/2020: Political roundtable looks at 2020
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Top Stories
Watch: Street Stories Christmas Special
Newsmakers 12/20/2019: Bishop Thomas Tobin
Watch Now: It’s OK Not to Be OK
Parents Behaving Badly
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup time!
Top Stories
A New Year, A New You
Back on Exercise Track for 2020
In the Kitchen: Mushroom Chili
It’s time to “Meet the Frasers”
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Chuck Schumer
McConnell and Pelosi give no signs of budging on impeachment
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Pawtucket murder victim was beloved YMCA employee
Rain Late Tonight Into Saturday, Cool.
US Census bumps hourly wage for RI employees
Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia
Police: Couple charged in Pawtucket murder recently engaged
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Local bakery continues New Year’s tradition of giving back
Hello, dogo: 2 new breeds get the American Kennel Club’s nod
Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final ‘Jeopardy’
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Joining a gym in the new year? Make sure to read the fine print
Georgia Uber driver graduates after college debt paid off by passenger
All girls! Southern New England welcomes first babies born in 2020