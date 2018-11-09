Chris Cuomo

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
RI healthcare workers ordered to wear facemasks while tending to patients
Video
Top Stories
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020
Video
Newport Mansion tour goes virtual amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Defense lawyer in death of 7 motorcyclists: Biker at fault
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
COVID-19 could peak in RI by mid-April, epidemiologists say
Video
Top Stories
Pawtucket, Central Falls mayors ask to reopen Memorial Hospital
Video
Top Stories
Video Now: Your questions answered on applying for unemployment in RI
Video
Employee at RI Vets Home tests positive for coronavirus
Drive-through COVID-19 testing at college campuses to begin Tuesday
Video
Pawtucket nursing home has 6 residents with COVID-19
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
How to avoid scams that play on coronavirus fears
Top Stories
Raimondo on price gouging: ‘Don’t do it, it’s illegal’
Video
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin joins Yianni Kourakis to discuss the status of this year’s event amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Top Stories
NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams
Patriots, Revolution to provide 1.4 million meals to military families
URI lands transfer Malik Martin, brother of Rhody great Hassan
Video
URI gets three transfers including Mitchell twins and Malik Martin
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Tom Brady – A Look Back
Video
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Local author pens ‘coronavirus diary’
Video
Top Stories
United Way of RI launches 401 Gives
Video
How to de-stress with the kids at home
Video
Finding Success While Working from Home
Video
In the Kitchen: Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 10
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.
Chris Cuomo
CNN’s Cuomo says he has coronavirus, has shown symptoms
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI healthcare workers ordered to wear facemasks while tending to patients
Video
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020
Video
Newport Mansion tour goes virtual amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Hospitals overflowing with bodies in US epicenter of virus
Raimondo: Backlog of COVID-19 tests will be reduced, eliminated with new drive-through testing sites
Video
Aquidneck Island volunteers bringing ‘Meals on Wheels’ to at-risk residents
COVID-19 could peak in RI by mid-April, epidemiologists say
Video
Pawtucket, Central Falls mayors ask to reopen Memorial Hospital
Video
Raimondo orders all state beaches, parks closed until further notice
Gas is cheap, but for many motorists there’s nowhere to go
CNN’s Cuomo says he has coronavirus, has shown symptoms
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
Q&A: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
Video
59 hospitalized, 4 more dead in RI due to COVID-19; parks, beaches closing
Video
COVID-19 could peak in RI by mid-April, epidemiologists say
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
COVID-19 Projection Models
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Newport Mansion tour goes virtual amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Local photographer’s ‘Windows of Hope’ supports Main Street businesses
Video
‘Knock it off’: Gift shop selling shirts promoting Raimondo’s COVID-19 catchphrase
Sing-a-longs keep Providence neighborhood connected during unprecedented times
Video
‘Shopping Angels’ delivering basic needs to RI’s most vulnerable
Video
It’s Good News: Virtual stage keeps musician playing through crisis
Video
‘Baby Shark’ earworm reworked for the coronavirus outbreak
Video