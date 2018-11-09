catholic diocese

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Some churches canceling services this weekend due to coronavirus
Top Stories
Trump’s latest travel ban highlights gaps in containment net
Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith provides Coronavirus update, confirms 12 total presumptive cases
Video
Taco Bell prepares to only offer drive-thru, delivery as COVID-19 spreads
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Indicted ex-aide accuses Mattiello of lying about 2016 campaign mailer
Top Stories
‘Projectiles’ and politics collide in zoning dispute
Video
Top Stories
Refunds for college housing no sure thing amid coronavirus-related closures
Video
RI keeping casinos open despite warning over crowds and COVID-19
Prov. Ethics Commission votes to authorize investigation into Commissioner Paré
Raimondo hoping $4.9M in federal aid will pay for RI coronavirus response
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims
Top Stories
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Top Stories
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Recalled ceiling fans may eject blades
Sports
High School
College
The Big Tournament
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Bill Koch joins Yianni Kourakis to talk cancellation of high school sports, URI, PC, Bryant, Red Sox and Tom Brady
Video
Top Stories
Bryant’s Grasso the leading candidate to take the Iona head coaching job
Video
Abrupt ending to high school careers still a shock for senior athletes
Video
VIDEO NOW: RIIL updates on canceling winter championships and delay of spring sports
Video
2020 Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
3/12/2020: Rebelle Artisan Bagels; Be Moore Interpreting
Video
Top Stories
Target 12: The Need for Speed Cams
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
Newsmakers 2/28/2020: What you need to know about coronavirus in RI
Video
Target 12: Substitute Shortage
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
The Rhode Show Rewind: March 13
Video
Top Stories
RHODE EXTRA: Behind the Scenes at R1 Indoor Karting
Video
Rhody Roundup – 3/13/20
Video
Don’t miss “Emma” in theaters now
Video
NE Comic & Toy Show returns!
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Gov. Baker announces new COVID-19 command center, reminds public to stay vigilant
2
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 91 active closings. Click for more details.
catholic diocese
Some churches canceling services this weekend due to coronavirus
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Some churches canceling services this weekend due to coronavirus
Trump’s latest travel ban highlights gaps in containment net
Taco Bell prepares to only offer drive-thru, delivery as COVID-19 spreads
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders
Video
Gov. Baker announces new COVID-19 command center, reminds public to stay vigilant
Video
Police: Westerly child with COVID-19 received autograph from infected Jazz player during Celtics game
RI’s casinos close due to coronavirus pandemic
Video
Coronavirus: Your questions answered
Video
RIPTA on COVID-19: ‘We’re doing everything we can’ to disinfect buses
Video
Newsmakers 3/13/2020: Coronavirus roundtable
Video
New Bedford restaurant sees uptick in take-out orders amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Providence City Hall closing to public for two weeks
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders
Video
RI public schools closed next week; 9 new coronavirus cases identified
Video
Massive fire rages through four mill buildings in Pawtucket, Central Falls
Video
Coronavirus Concerns: Should you stop going to the gym?
Some churches canceling services this weekend due to coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
The many he helped now want to help him
Video
How the coronavirus pandemic compares to other viral outbreaks
Video
RI has one town without a police department — but that might change
Video
No, Daniel Radcliffe does not have the coronavirus, publicist says
Drones to help in search-and-rescue missions? NEIT students up to task
Video
‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to tape, sans audiences
A perfect match from opposite sides of the court
Video