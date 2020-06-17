Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Lawmaker: Trump must answer for 200k+ lives lost to COVID-19 in first presidential debate
Video
Top Stories
Health officials hope at least 90% of Rhode Islanders will get their flu shot this year
Video
Doctor: ‘Benadryl Challenge’ can have serious consequences
Q&A: RI Education Commissioner on school calendar, standardized testing
Video
Despite COVID-19, Factory of Terror plans to conjure up scares
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Top Stories
Restraining order tangles two Warwick School Committee members
Video
Top Stories
With regional restrictions still in place, RI has spent $1M on tests for travelers
RI’s Jack White back in the spotlight after Trump tax exposé
Video
No charges for former Salve teacher accused of lying to get students on film
Marshall withdraws request for Metacomet zoning change hours before meeting
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Kaylie Armitage
Video
Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
Video
With rivalry game sidelined, here’s how PC’s and URI’s schedules are shaping up
Video
PC vs. URI men’s basketball game canceled this year due to scheduling conflicts
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/25/2020: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case Cards: Who killed Nathan Davis?
Video
Newsmakers 9/18/2020: Mack, Mendes; Leader Filippi
Video
Newsmakers 9/10/2020: AG Neronha; Common Cause RI’s Marion
Video
Back to School Week begins on 12 News This Morning
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Enjoy a Date Night In!
Video
Top Stories
Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
Video
Travel Well with Collette
Video
Gear up for game day with Piezoni’s
Video
Celebrate National Coffee with Dunkin’
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Veterans Voices
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Benadryl Challenge
Doctor: ‘Benadryl Challenge’ can have serious consequences
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Evening Showers. Stormy After Midnight Into Early Wednesday
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
COVID-19: 131 new cases, 3 more deaths in RI as hospitalizations climb over 100
Video
Restraining order tangles two Warwick School Committee members
Video
Police: Subway customer caught on camera hurling chair at employee
Video
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Doctor: ‘Benadryl Challenge’ can have serious consequences
Q&A: RI Education Commissioner on school calendar, standardized testing
Video
Despite COVID-19, Factory of Terror plans to conjure up scares
Video
After two weeks, Providence has had 20 cases in 11 schools
Mass. governor: Lower-risk communities can move to next step of Phase III
Video
State OKs extension of lease on RI’s remaining COVID-19 field hospital
Video
COVID-19: 131 new cases, 3 more deaths in RI as hospitalizations climb over 100
Video
Tampa International to be first US airport to offer COVID-19 testing in terminal
Video
Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives
Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature
Video
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
RI to shut down two of its three COVID-19 field hospitals
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals and freebies
Candy factory giveaway: Willy Wonka-like ‘golden ticket’ search begins this week
Strongly predict the malarkey of Trump-Biden debate for cash
Birthday wish comes true without party
Video
Goats assist in landscaping the grounds of Johnston company
Video
Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan to mark 40th anniversary
Pumpkin Spice mac-and-cheese? Kraft is bringing it to the US