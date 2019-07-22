barrington little league

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Man dies after being pulled from water at Swansea Town Beach
Top Stories
Acting Cranston Fire Chief Paul Valletta to retire
Police: 3 dogs die, left in hot car in Jamestown
Body pulled from the water in Pawtucket
Scituate Police Chief put on paid administrative leave
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Podcasts
Special Reports
Cold Case Cards
Weather Week: Summer Threats
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Nesi’s Notes: July 20
Top Stories
Former lawmaker accused of fraud in land deal granted extra time to seek high court appeal
Top Stories
Judge’s ruling could toss out key evidence in biker gang case
Thieves hit Secretary of State Gorbea’s campaign account; 2nd RI official targeted
Cicilline: Providence students owed an apology
What we know about the man accused of killing Christine Cole
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Toasters recalled due to shock hazard
Top Stories
Boasting 80 million users, FaceApp raises privacy, security concerns
Top Stories
Mass. lawmaker demands new safety standards for keyless cars
Rental car customer fights ‘bogus’ hail damage claim
CDC: E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour is over, but risk remains
Some car escape tools better than others — but window material plays role too, says AAA
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Patriots: New England Nation
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
High School Football
Top Stories
Little League: Barrington Powers Past Cranston Western in State Semis
Top Stories
Video Now: Devin DeAngelis makes amazing diving catch in Cranston Western’s Little League Win!
No. 1 American John Isner returning to Hall of Fame Open Final, defeats Humbert in semifinal round
International Tennis Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2019
Nathan Eovaldi impresses in PawSox rehab stint
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
The Money Pros
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/19/2019: Congressman David Cicilline
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Cynthia Kane?
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/12/2019: FBI Boston chief, US Attorney for RI
Executive Suite 7/11/2019: Aquanis; Level Exchange
Legislators From Eight States Have Now Called on AT&T to Negotiate in Good Faith and Restore Nexstar’s Stations and Programming
Friday on Weather Week: Lightning Dangers
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
The Rhode Show Rewind: July 19
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup time!
Comfortable Sleep & Helpful Tech with TechACCESS
RHODE EXTRA: A Look into Space at the Frosty Drew Observatory
Summer Styles & Lunch at the Lilly Pulitzer Fashion Show
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
barrington little league
Little League: Barrington Powers Past Cranston Western in State Semis
Don't Miss
Malloy Strong: Lifespan names patient support fund after veteran Providence police officer
Pictures worth more than words for this local photographer
Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomes baby porcupine
Local girls make camp history
Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr. 20 years later
West Valley Inn nostalgia set to attract bidders through Wednesday
Apollo 11 moon landing had thousands working behind scenes
Target 12
Live Cams