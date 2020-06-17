Amy Coney Barrett

Skip to content
Top Stories
A birthday wish comes true without a party and gifts for others
Trump taps Barrett to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Goats assist in landscaping the grounds of Johnston company
Pole saws recalled because they could potentially malfunction
Police ID victim of deadly Providence stabbing
No charges for former Salve teacher accused of lying to get students on film
Marshall withdraws request for Metacomet zoning change hours before meeting
Soccer project to cost $300M without Apex, groundbreaking expected by spring
12 Responds: Can I receive backpay for a pandemic unemployment assistance claim?
Mattiello, chief of staff subpoenaed to testify in trial of former political aide
Woman, 87, hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Cranston
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Police ID victim of deadly Providence stabbing
RI reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Late Summer Warmth, Dry Skies Into Weekend
RI reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
PC extends full remote learning through Oct. 3 amid COVID-19 outbreak
Virginia governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Five fall sports reinstated at Coventry schools
Q&A: Raimondo discusses unemployment backlog, federal spending
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video
Warwick reverses course, says kindergartners will start in-person learning in early October
Baker: ‘Students should be in the classroom if data supports that’
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
A birthday wish comes true without a party and gifts for others
Goats assist in landscaping the grounds of Johnston company
Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan to mark 40th anniversary
Pumpkin Spice mac-and-cheese? Kraft is bringing it to the US
‘That day was truly a miracle’: Nurse saves family of six after boat capsizes off Jamestown
Fox Point grocery store aims to break ground in October
Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites