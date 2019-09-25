Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
Top Stories
Pentagon releases new details on al-Baghdadi raid
Police locate missing North Providence man
American students’ performance lags on Nation’s Report Card
Wynn returns to practice as Patriots get ready for Ravens
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Letter: RI lists some food stamp users’ income as $1
Top Stories
Providence Ethics Commission opens investigation into councilman
Top Stories
New company to pay Prov. $45K for scooter program
Work on Providence schools ‘turnaround plan’ to start without new superintendent
3 out-of-state companies apply for biz program they lobbied to create
Feds subpoena Health Department for records related to Cranston chiropractor
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Letter: RI lists some food stamp users’ income as $1
Top Stories
Feds warn retailers to stop selling illegal costume contact lenses
Top Stories
Pet owners expected to spend $490 million on Halloween costumes this year
With unemployment rate at 50-year low, employers compete for workers
53K school buses recalled over seat safety issue
FAA may require Narcan on passenger planes
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
Top Stories
Lincoln School tops South Kingstown to advance to Division II field hockey finals
RIIL inducts 2019 Hall of Fame Class
Wynn returns to practice as Patriots get ready for Ravens
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/25/2019: RWU president; IGT deal
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Jocelyn McCready?
Top Stories
Debuting today: 12 on 12 – The secret FBI tapes that exposed the mob
Target 12: Lost Lotto
Newsmakers 10/18/2019: Taunton Mayor Debate
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Dawn Shippee?
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Building Your Best Blog
Top Stories
Rhode Island Comic Con returns
How to stay active during winter months
In the Kitchen: Marbled Cranberry Orange Macarons
Teen scholarship promotes safe driving
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Al-Baghdadi
Pentagon releases new details on al-Baghdadi raid
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Construction worker suffers medical emergency on scaffolding, dies
Tip jar stolen off counter at Providence restaurant
Providence woman accused of causing fatal North Kingstown crash
Police: Car involved in Pawtucket chase, crash was stolen; driver charged
CBS announces holiday special schedule
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
12 on 12 Digital Original: A Burning Controversy
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves
First Hispanic speaker of the Colorado House passes away
Tampa stakes claims to Cuban sandwich
More Hispanic Heritage Month
Don't Miss
Multiple raccoons take over the library at Arkansas State
Alex Trebek releases cancer PSA: ‘I wish I had known sooner’
It’s National Candy Corn day!
Patriots cover young cornerback with support as their special guest
Young football player’s viral story attracts help from groundbreaking coach
Evidence being re-examined in 1995 murder of pregnant teen
CVS to offer hair styling, ear piercing in select stores