News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Lebanon health minister: Cabinet resigns over Beirut blast
Top Stories
Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped
Video
Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports
Stocks drift on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record
Newsfeed Now: Unrest in Chicago; Hugging booth goes viral in Texas
Live
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Perspectives on Race
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
‘I’m not sure’: RI planners mull challenge of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
Video
Top Stories
Dismissal of rape victim’s lawsuit against Pawtucket overturned
Distance learning a ‘unique’ challenge for students with disabilities
Video
Here’s how COVID-19 distance learning differs from home schooling
Video
RIC students upset over fees for on-campus services they won’t use
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Tolman’s Devin Ward hoping to reach highest level of college football
Video
Top Stories
Another strong start by North Attleboro native Nick Sinacola
Video
NEN Xtra – Hoyer is back home
Video
NEN Xtra: Jedd Fisch and Bill Belichick go way back
Video
NEN Xtra – Episode 4: Cole and Maria talk quarterbacks, confidence, and Ivan Fears
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/30/2020: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Video
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who killed Christian Huertas Hernandez?
Video
Newsmakers 7/24/2020: Common Cause RI; Mayor Elorza
Video
Newsmakers 7/17/2020: NEARI’s Robert Walsh; 4th District candidate Ihssane Leckey
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Joe Andruzzi & Friends 19th Hole Virtual Event
Video
Top Stories
Family nutrition advice with Dietician Michelle Dudash
Video
Cooking with Avenue N’s Nick Rabar
Video
South County Summer Staycation!
Video
Show your #RSSummerSnapshot with us!
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Virtual Home Show
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
airports
Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports
Stories Trending Now
SWAT team called to Providence neighborhood; 1 in custody
Video
Rhode Island is the only state that celebrates Victory Day – here’s why
Video
Dashcam footage captures head-on crash that injured 2 in Attleboro
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Police: 17-year-old boy killed in car crash on Block Island
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
MTA asks Apple’s help to solve iPhone mask issues
US tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Pres. Trump holds Friday evening briefing
Video
Fauci to Brown U panel: Country needs to unify to fight coronavirus
Video
‘I’m not sure’: RI planners mull challenge of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
Video
Baker: Rhode Islanders can cross border for groceries, banking
Video
RI schools get ‘playbook’ for responding to possible COVID-19 scenarios
Video
RI reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
Georgia student suspended after posting photo of crowded hall
Video
Deadline nears for small businesses to apply for PPP
Video
RI bars must close at 11 pm starting Friday night
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out
Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
Video
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will be held as drive-thru event this year
Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price
Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits
Mom creates signs of peace for turbulent times
Video
Local historian remembers poignant meeting with late Rep. John Lewis
Video