Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Impeachment
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Top Stories
Police ID missing elderly woman found in Pawtucket
Middletown residents concerned for safety amid understaffing at fire department
Impeachment protesters make DC presence known
House Democrats frustrated with Senate as 300+ bills passed last year remain untouched
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Carnevale ‘terminated’ as lobbyist for tackle shop
Top Stories
State police interviewed Mattiello’s chief of staff
Top Stories
Tribe claims race played role in reneged land deal
Ex-Rep. Carnevale registers to lobby at the State House
Seth Yurdin resigning from Providence City Council
Review of RI Veterans Home could lead to more budget cuts
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
US prepares for possible Iranian reprisal after drone strike
Top Stories
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Top Stories
Joining a gym in the new year? Make sure to read the fine print
Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
Not a winner: What to expect when returning unwanted gifts
Financial deadlines to consider before the end of the year
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Warwick native named head coach of Nashville Predators
Top Stories
MLB to investigate reports 2018 champion Red Sox stole signs
Hometown Hero: Kate Keenan
Brochu nets one-thousandth point in NK win; Hendricken tops SK; West Warwick over Pilgrim
Patriots in unfamiliar spot entering offseason of unknowns
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/3/2020: Political roundtable looks at 2020
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Top Stories
Watch: Street Stories Christmas Special
Newsmakers 12/20/2019: Bishop Thomas Tobin
Watch Now: It’s OK Not to Be OK
Parents Behaving Badly
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Checking in with The Market Pros
Top Stories
Starting the New Year off on the right foot financially
CES 2020 in Las Vegas
In the Kitchen: Duck Tacos
Breaking down your Beach Rights with Brian Cunha
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Home for the Holidays
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Your Opinion Matters
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
1
of
/
2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Iran launches missiles at Iraqi air bases housing US troops
2
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Airlines
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid U.S.-Iran tensions
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Massachusetts family crafting joey pouches for animals injured in Australian fires
Chicken laughs at ‘Why did the chicken cross the road?’ joke
Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for airstrike that killed Soleimani
‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title
Attleboro students surprise custodian with new pair of boots for Christmas
Talkative ‘hawker’ sells news and makes headlines
Local bakery continues New Year’s tradition of giving back